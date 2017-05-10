Refresh  

What is the Biggest and Oldest Lie in our History?

By dale ruff
"Those who can be persuaded to believe absurdities can be persuaded to commit atrocities." Voltaire

Short (relatively) and sweet: the Biggest Lie is as old as the Constitution, that America is a land of equality and liberty and a democracy.

Fact 1: Of all advanced nations, the US is the most unequal. The 6 Walmart heirs who created nothing and do not work, have more wealth than 100 million Americans.

Of the working poor, 1/3 are so badly paid they qualify for food stamps, which gives them $4.20 a day for their 3 square meals. If you work for Walmart, you have to apply for welfare to feed yourself and your family.

Originally, 50 years ago Sam Walton had a buy-America policy and 95% of his merchandise was American made. Today Walmart buys 95% Chinese.

Fact 2: A good measure of liberty is how many people are walking around free and how many are locked up. The US has the largest population of prisoners and the highest rate of incarceration in the world. By this objective standard, we are the least free nation.

Also, debt is a form of slavery, and the average US household now has $16,000 credit card debt, $28,000 auto debt, $50,000 student debt, and $172,000 mortgage debt for a total of over $250,000 total debt. By comparison, most Russians (80%) own their homes and have no mortgage debt.

Fact 3: The US is not and never was a democracy. The Constitution was written by 95% slave owners and the first 7 Presidents were slave owners, Washington being the largest slave owner, and Jefferson being the next largest, both being in the top of slave owners.

Because these slave owners (many of whom had opposed the American Revolution, justified by the principles of equality and consent of the governed) wanted to control the new nation, and because they were in the minority they devised several means to allow the minority to rule as they feared democracy and equality.

The Senate voting scheme now allows Montana and Wyoming, with a combined 3% of the population of California, to have twice as many Senators and votes. Rural, conservative states with less than 15% of the population can block the will of the 85% represented by more urban states.

Thus the slave owners in the South, with a minority of citizens, used the Senate scheme, as well as counting slaves as 3/5th of a person in the census for determining Representative in Congress. The census also determines the votes in the Electoral College, which is able to overturn the vote of the public as a firewall by the elite against the rule by majority. Bush II and Trump being recent examples of the Electoral College blocking democratic rule, equality, and consent of the governed.

Thus the Constitution betrayed the stated founding principles of equality and consent and instead created an oligarchy of slave owners. A good source for this history is Jensen's classic The New Nation.

When slavery was abolished, the new oligarchy was composed of bankers and other large corporations, which continues to this day. The Trump regime now has 6 Goldman-Sachs alumni in key positions running the country.

First Chief Justice, Founding Father, and slave owner John Jay betrayed his favoring of corporate fascism when he said, "The country should be run by those who own it."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
dale ruff

  New Content

The facts speak for themselves: Americans have been lied to since the Nation was founded by slave owners committed to putting themselves in charge. Today most of us are slaves to the banks, who not only run the government but the Deep State, through a revolving door with the Deep State going back to Dulles.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 10:00:02 PM

Bill Johnson

"Today most of us are slaves to the banks, who not only run the government but the Deep State,"

Well thanks I suppose for finally confirming that Eustace Mullins was right regardless of what you think of him- which does not matter.

You have just now confirmed by your own admission everything Eustace Mullins dedicated his life to uncovering and exposing more than 50 years ago.

You now stand shoulder to shoulder with him. Side by side. You have finally stated the same thing Eustace Mullins declared in his book Secrets Of The Federal Reserve a half century ago.

Now if only you can dig deeper to further expose what you have just now claimed.

Now expose who the banksters are. Name them. Put faces on them for everyone here to read.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 10:52:12 PM

