Based on the report in the link below, Ali Akbar Velayati, the former foreign minister of Iran during Ayatollah Khomeini's era, is a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on international affairs now. He made the remarks in a conference on Islamic unity in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday. And said the Americans and Arabs are trying to create "the new Middle East, whose reality will be marked by the disintegration of Muslim societies."

Velayati is a senior Iranian official. He says the resistance front in the region will push the United States and Israel out of the eastern side of the Euphrates River, which flows from Turkey through Syria and into Iraq.

On October 16, 2017, Iraq, Iran, and Turkey attacked Barzani and Talabani forces in Kurdistan Regional Governments of Iraq (KRG) area after they hold the referendum on September 25, 2017, while the US looked another way. Barzani and Talabani's forces run from the battle field and Iraqi forces took 51% of KRG land including the oil-rich state of Kirkuk.

Velayati is trying to organize such forces to defeat YPG, YPJ, and QSD forces in Syria too. Since January 20, 2018, the Turkish forces with help of the Islamic terrorist forces in Syria have been waging war on the Kurdish State of Afrin-Syria with every kind of weapon they have. But Kurdish forces hold them on the border of Syria-Turkey in last 30 days.

On February 16, 2018, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson kept mum after meeting at the presidential palace in Ankara. The talk between the top US diplomat and Turkey's president was said to address regional tension.

The question is what President Donald Trump give to Turkey to not force out the US from Syria, Iraq and the Middle East at large.

Russia, Iran, and Turkey want to push out the US from the region for good. Iran is fully cooperating with Russia and Turkey wants to join them unless the US will give in to the President Erdogan's demand.

Is President Donald Trump going to blink under the pressure of Turkey's Erdogan or not?

Kurdish forces defeated Turkish forces in Afrin-Syria. Turkey is using chemical weapon to kill civilian because they lost a large number of fighters.

The world is watching President Donald Trump's performance from now on.

