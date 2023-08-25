What if the Democrats Put Trump in Jail?



Jail

I see by newcasts, which rejoice in detail,

The odd trials and trib's from which Don does ail.

An indictment here, an indictment there,

And pretty soon you're talking about prison fare,

But I wonder, have Dems yet pondered the wail

That his fans will raise if they put him in jail?

.

Those tea parties when Rev. King or George Floyd died

Will be pleasant memories when Don Trump is tried,

And sent to prison in an orange jump suit,

When outside the MAGA guys begin to shoot,

Not the cops or guards, but those telling the tale,

Of what great fun it was to put Trump in jail.

.

And once they've torched CNN and the papers,

They'll start on the Dems for their wooly capers,

First Dems, then Repubs, all wearing Brooks Brothers:

For revolt tends to blur the features of others.

The Capitol hit? That was but garage sale,

Compared to the roar if they put Don in jail.

.

This can't happen here? The Bureau has got this?

That's what they all say who live lives of staid bliss.

But those MAGA guys long have watched police flicks.

They know how cell phones and the Internet tricks,

Know all about cameras and leaving a trail,

But they'll go a-stalking if Don's put in jail.

.

I s'pose one could call out the Guard and the troops,

But how long and how hard will these confront groups

Who believe like them that enough is enough,

That the country sharp needs a dose of Right Stuff?

Which means not canceling the lead Repub male,

Also known as not putting Don Trump in jail.

.

For among the good things that politics does

Is lend a sales rep to the passions and buzz

Of those whose shake in life hasn't been great,

And who find a champion for their lousy fate.

But put Don on ice or before bullets' hail:

Revolt's what we'll get if Dems put him in jail.

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.





