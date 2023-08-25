 
 
What if the Democrats Put Trump in Jail?

Jail
Jail
(Image by (Email Removed))   Details   DMCA

I see by newcasts, which rejoice in detail,
The odd trials and trib's from which Don does ail.
An indictment here, an indictment there,
And pretty soon you're talking about prison fare,
But I wonder, have Dems yet pondered the wail
That his fans will raise if they put him in jail?
.
Those tea parties when Rev. King or George Floyd died
Will be pleasant memories when Don Trump is tried,
And sent to prison in an orange jump suit,
When outside the MAGA guys begin to shoot,
Not the cops or guards, but those telling the tale,
Of what great fun it was to put Trump in jail.
.
And once they've torched CNN and the papers,
They'll start on the Dems for their wooly capers,
First Dems, then Repubs, all wearing Brooks Brothers:
For revolt tends to blur the features of others.
The Capitol hit? That was but garage sale,
Compared to the roar if they put Don in jail.
.
This can't happen here? The Bureau has got this?
That's what they all say who live lives of staid bliss.
But those MAGA guys long have watched police flicks.
They know how cell phones and the Internet tricks,
Know all about cameras and leaving a trail,
But they'll go a-stalking if Don's put in jail.
.
I s'pose one could call out the Guard and the troops,
But how long and how hard will these confront groups
Who believe like them that enough is enough,
That the country sharp needs a dose of Right Stuff?
Which means not canceling the lead Repub male,
Also known as not putting Don Trump in jail.
.
For among the good things that politics does
Is lend a sales rep to the passions and buzz
Of those whose shake in life hasn't been great,
And who find a champion for their lousy fate.
But put Don on ice or before bullets' hail:
Revolt's what we'll get if Dems put him in jail.

Philip Kraske

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Stefan Thiesen

(Member since Sep 29, 2008)
New Content

  New Content

Well said, but in what way would the "Dems" put him in jail? Law enforcement and courts by no stretch are "The Dems". On the contrary: police offers tend to be on the conservative side, so are judges, and jury members are randomly selected. Only attorney tend to have a somewhat left/liberal leaning. Aside from that they are all part of the US law enforcement system and merely do their jobs. That someone like Trump can be indicted speaks for the systems. Wouldn't happen in Russia or China...

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2023 at 9:51:28 AM

Author 0
Philip Kraske

(Member since Aug 17, 2011)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Stefan Thiesen: New Content

Yes, it's "the Dems" putting Trump in legal trouble. The charges against him -- if you really look at them, which hardly anyone does -- lack substance. Take the Stormy Daniels matter, for example. Trump booked off the payment as a campaign expense rather than a private one. Are you really going to take an ex-president to trial over an accounting matter? The Capitol assault? I never heard Trump tell people to go to the Capitol and stop the vote. Indeed, the assault was in full swing as he was speaking. I think Trump was a terrible president and is a terrible person. But this is all about the Dems desperate to keep him out of the running next year -- banana-republic politics, pure and simple.

Here's a good article to read by the excellent Patrick Lawrence: floutist.substack.com/p/its-the-judiciary-stupid

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 27, 2023 at 10:13:00 AM

Author 0
