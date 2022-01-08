"What if it was your family starving to death?" UN World Food Program Director Asked Musk and Bezos



Elon Musk Closing the 2016 Tesla Annual Shareholders' Meeting by jurvetson Attribution

"O ur lives are now shaped by the pursuits, products and priorities of the world's wealthiest people." " "Like it or not, we are now in Musk's world."

TIME Magazine's Editor-in-Chief

TIME Magazine's Editor-in-Chief in his explanation of why Elon Musk was chosen as TIME's 2021 Person of the Year mentions quite insightfully that to Musk

"steering capital allocation away from the government to those who will be good stewards of it, is progress. To others, it is testament to capitalism's failings as staggeringly wealthy, mostly white men play by their own rules while much of society gets left behind."

"In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world's richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society. From Amazon's Jeff Bezos to Facebook turned Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, the year brought home the extent to which, at a time of rising protest over ever deepening inequality, our lives and many of the basic structures around them are now shaped by the pursuits, products and priorities of the world's wealthiest people." " "Like it or not, we are now in Musk's world." [1]

On Oct. 26, David Beasley, the director of the UN's World Food Program, which in 2020 won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, citing "a perfect storm" of conflict, climate change and COVID-19.

had told CNN,

"it was time for the ultra-wealthy to step up now, on a one-time basis." "Six billion dollars to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated,"

Beasley said, specifically mentioning Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the two richest men in the world.

