 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H2'ed 5/18/19

What if Iran Attacks in America?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   14 comments
Author 70183
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

metrolink-train-wreck
metrolink-train-wreck
(Image by aavtarsinghsaini)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

And if Iran fights back? I know that I would,
And not willy-nilly in my own neighborhood,
I'd hire a hit-team to pot-shot New York,
And pay some bad homeboys to chaos uncork,
Scarce would I bother with carriers aircraft,
But remind the locals t'was I who last laughed.
.
Yes, modern war now has so many a prong,
It makes you full glad to have lived for this long,
There's drones or sanctions for the rabid or chaste,
War a la carte that will please every taste,
And if your procliv' is the cloak and the dag',
Why, attack Saudi ships in a daring false-flag!
.
Iranians might well go with cyber du jour,
And pain-in-the-butt make Yank airports endure,
Then tell bus drivers that there's no school today,
And make teachers fume and kids shout hooray,
Then tell the markets that Google's been bought,
And make traders think of what this war has wrought.
.
Drones would fly and to the oddest of places,
To the MBS yacht and New York's air spaces,
With maybe a dogfight between jet and a drone,
The latter untroubled by breaks to its bone,
A true kamikaze sans iPhone or care,
That homes on its target with no lives to spare.
.
I just keep on wondering how long it will be,
'Fore we start a war that ends up on Main Stree',
'Fore Arab or Persian who studied new tech,
Planning a future with silk tie 'round his neck,
Decides to apply his wide learning to war,
And gives back as good as he gets from our corps.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 3   Must Read 2   Touching 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"11/9 and the Terrorist Who Loved Bonsai Trees" is Philip Kraske's latest novel. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Syria and sarin: such is politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
9 people are discussing this page, with 14 comments  Post Comment

shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 22 fans, 53 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2490 comments, 2 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The Iranian government is playing a dangerous game of antagonizing the US to attack Iran so that the Russians can help them destroy Israel. Their allowance of US and NATO bases to be placed in close proximity of their border is further evidence that the Iranians are devilishly cunning. What they have not done is to tell the world that they already have The Bomb. Ha ha ha.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:42:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Eddy Schmid

Become a Fan
Author 512386

(Member since Nov 12, 2018), 1 fan, 178 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Excuse me for saying so Shad, but where do you get the idea of, I quote, "The Iranian government is playing a dangerous game of antagonizing the US to attack Iran so that the Russians can help them destroy Israel." ?

It is the U.S. that has reneged on their agreement with Iran, it is the U.S. that has placed illegal sanction on Iran, it is the U.S. that is continually waging war against Iran, NOT the other way around. Your claims of Iran wanting the destroy Israel are also, to put it mildly, CRAP. It is the MSM who have made these UNSUBSTANTIATED claims, NOT Iran, as you claim. Iran is on record, as stating Israel will disappear into the sea and be forgotten, remembered only as an evil entity.

It is ISRAEL, that is TERRIFIED of Iran, the only nation left in the M.E. that is capable of defending it'self against Israels aspirations of their Greater Israel dream of conquering the whole of the M.E. with the help of stupid American lives and blood.

Lastly, Iran has been an independent country for thousands of years. They have survived every attack waged against them during those times. The U.S. has been a nation for just over a couple of hundred years, a mere infant, compared to the Irainians, andthey behave like an infant as well. Everywhere the U.S. has a foothold, there is crime, diseases, homelessness , nothing good comes from the U.S. anywhere.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:40:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 17 articles, 24 quicklinks, 745 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to shad williams:   New Content

You are WRONG on everything you have written.

The war, any war should be avoided.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 4:35:06 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2688 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Mohammad Ala:   New Content

You and Eddy need to brush on the subject of sarcasm. Can't believe you guys didn't just see it right away.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 6:17:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 17 articles, 24 quicklinks, 745 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

Sarcasm about a country and its people who are suffering under illegal sanctions is no joke.

USA with its economic power has caused misery for many countries and resulted in millions of refugees.

If the name Iran was not used, then I would agree with sarcasm.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:06:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 33 fans, 419 articles, 401 quicklinks, 3113 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
Glad this is a poem not a serious morass of provocative hysteria. The photo gets the readers' attention, but ultimately it becomes a disservice to any rational dialogue. Sorry to be so blunt, but it is warranted in this instance.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:32:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 16 fans, 38 articles, 2148 comments, 6 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Isn't it Iran that's attacking the US by dumping glyphosate/Roundup all over our lands and people, putting pesticide residues in foods and smoking products, fracking in sensitive areas, clearcutting environmentally important trees, prompting cops to shoot or strangle non-threatening African Americans, undermining public-funded health care for all, pushing petro-based plastics all over the place, backing the health-damaging/environmentally-destructive meat & dairy industry, and blocking alternative news and commentary on public broadcast media?

If so...shouldn't "we" (the US) bomb them back to the stone age...or at least, for our healthful survival, arrest them, sue them and/or kick them out?

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:41:55 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Eddy Schmid

Become a Fan
Author 512386

(Member since Nov 12, 2018), 1 fan, 178 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Iran has historicly, never invaded another nation, moreover an nation thousands of miles away from it's shores. Seriously, how could anyone with a rational mind, even suggest such a stupid thing ? Are the advocates of such stupidity even aware of what such an action would involve ? We saw the ILLEGAL invasion of the U.S. against Iran that took EIGHTEEN MONTHS of positioning material and people into position to allow that invasion, plus the massive supply train involved to sustain that invasion. Iran does not have the resources the U.S. does, so HOW exactly, is Iran supposed to invade the U.S. ?

What an insane proposition. But hey, I guess to the uninformed populace it breeds panic and fear, thus bolstering the hatred the U.S. Government is so good at spreading.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:27:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 312 articles, 3499 quicklinks, 16029 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Eddy Schmid:   New Content

My first thought, but I think it was sarcasm. Is that your intent Shad?

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 7:04:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 17 articles, 24 quicklinks, 745 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

It comes across that someone paid the author to spread lie(s) and start problem(s).

This type of news/headlines have been used to increase military expenditures.

Iran has not attacked any country or taken other people's lands. Iran has spent its limited funds to fight terrorism which was promoted by the Western countries to destabilize West Asia.

This writeup has negative impact and may endanger some innocent people.

In my opinion, this site should not permit these sort of nonsenses to be posted.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 4:32:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
nelswight

Become a Fan
Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 99 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content


Admirable verse. Bravo.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:52:47 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Philip Kraske

Become a Fan
Author 70183

(Member since Aug 17, 2011), 6 fans, 139 articles, 101 comments
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Thanks, Nelswight!


As to the rest of you, my point stands: Iran would not attack the U.S., but it could counterattack, in the event of a U.S. invasion, not by shooting down fighter jets over their skies but through attacks on the U.S., either through proxies creating havoc or by cyber-attack; hence the train wreck photo. It would be relatively easy, cheap, and effective. This is not hysteria, but realism.


And Mr. A., as to the "someone paid him," I'm still waiting for the money. Maybe tomorrow....

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:09:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 312 articles, 3499 quicklinks, 16029 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Philip Kraske:   New Content

No need to wait or even try while we have the Trump Administration in office. His EPA et. al. are ripping apart anything we might call the U.S. of A(szholes).

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 7:07:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Philip Kraske

Become a Fan
Author 70183

(Member since Aug 17, 2011), 6 fans, 139 articles, 101 comments
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Good point.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 4:32:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 