What if Iran Attacks in America?



metrolink-train-wreck

(Image by aavtarsinghsaini) Details DMCA

- Advertisement -

And if Iran fights back? I know that I would,

And not willy-nilly in my own neighborhood,

I'd hire a hit-team to pot-shot New York,

And pay some bad homeboys to chaos uncork,

Scarce would I bother with carriers aircraft,

But remind the locals t'was I who last laughed.

.

Yes, modern war now has so many a prong,

It makes you full glad to have lived for this long,

There's drones or sanctions for the rabid or chaste,

War a la carte that will please every taste,

And if your procliv' is the cloak and the dag',

Why, attack Saudi ships in a daring false-flag!

.

Iranians might well go with cyber du jour,

And pain-in-the-butt make Yank airports endure,

Then tell bus drivers that there's no school today,

And make teachers fume and kids shout hooray,

Then tell the markets that Google's been bought,

And make traders think of what this war has wrought.

.

Drones would fly and to the oddest of places,

To the MBS yacht and New York's air spaces,

With maybe a dogfight between jet and a drone,

The latter untroubled by breaks to its bone,

A true kamikaze sans iPhone or care,

That homes on its target with no lives to spare.

.

I just keep on wondering how long it will be,

'Fore we start a war that ends up on Main Stree',

'Fore Arab or Persian who studied new tech,

Planning a future with silk tie 'round his neck,

Decides to apply his wide learning to war,

And gives back as good as he gets from our corps.





- Advertisement -

3 2 1

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages:

"11/9 and the Terrorist Who Loved Bonsai Trees" is Philip Kraske's latest novel. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)