What if Iran Attacks in America?

metrolink-train-wreck
(Image by aavtarsinghsaini) Details DMCA
And if Iran fights back? I know that I would,
And not willy-nilly in my own neighborhood,
I'd hire a hit-team to pot-shot New York,
And pay some bad homeboys to chaos uncork,
Scarce would I bother with carriers aircraft,
But remind the locals t'was I who last laughed.
.
Yes, modern war now has so many a prong,
It makes you full glad to have lived for this long,
There's drones or sanctions for the rabid or chaste,
War a la carte that will please every taste,
And if your procliv' is the cloak and the dag',
Why, attack Saudi ships in a daring false-flag!
.
Iranians might well go with cyber du jour,
And pain-in-the-butt make Yank airports endure,
Then tell bus drivers that there's no school today,
And make teachers fume and kids shout hooray,
Then tell the markets that Google's been bought,
And make traders think of what this war has wrought.
.
Drones would fly and to the oddest of places,
To the MBS yacht and New York's air spaces,
With maybe a dogfight between jet and a drone,
The latter untroubled by breaks to its bone,
A true kamikaze sans iPhone or care,
That homes on its target with no lives to spare.
.
I just keep on wondering how long it will be,
'Fore we start a war that ends up on Main Stree',
'Fore Arab or Persian who studied new tech,
Planning a future with silk tie 'round his neck,
Decides to apply his wide learning to war,
And gives back as good as he gets from our corps.