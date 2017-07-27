Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 2 Share on Twitter 3 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (7 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   6 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

What if "Art-of-the-Deal" President Trump is smarter than all of us?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Interesting 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/27/17

Become a Fan
  (77 fans)

(Article originally published here on January 22, 2017)

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA


[I originally published this article on January 22, the day of President Trumps' inauguration. It seemed like wishful thinking then, maybe even satire...but now I wonder even more. Trump has gone out of his way to appoint the worst possible heads of departments imaginable, people who have spent their lives opposing the very departments they now lead. He has signed the most terrible legislation - when he could - and executive orders imaginable, stripping human rights, enabling polluters, and rolling back civil rights years, even decades.
He has made the U.S. a laughing stock, or at least a feared country with such uncertain objectives that even our allies are going ahead on the environment, workers' rights and economics without us.

Now comes news of the sputtering attempt to repeal Obamacare, something the Republicans have ostensibly been trying to do for 7 years.

At every turn, the president out-extremes even the extremist elements of his newly-adopted party (there were many years when he was a Democrat, then saying if he ran for president he would do it as a Republican because they are so much easier to fool).

So, is Donald Trump trying to lose? Is he trying to exhaust his true but unacknowledged opposition by letting them "hang by their own petard?" Is he really not 5 steps, but 10, maybe 20 steps ahead of all of us? How long until the following scenario, seemingly inconceivable when I wrote this, becomes all that's left as an option for healthcare...and for a president who will sign anything his beleaguered party puts in front of him?

Satire...probably...maybe...]


What if newly inaugurated President Trump is actually smarter than everyone? What if, as he has said, he "has a really good brain?" Then his promises that seem so over-reaching and even-simple-minded, might actually be part of a long-range endgame that only he knows how to achieve.
Isn't it strange, after all, that he has appointed so many people to lead agencies that those people have spent their careers opposing, even trying to shut down?
I realize that there is a management technique that says "appoint the strongest critic to the department you want seriously reformed" but this is carrying that to extremes....or is it? Maybe Trump is practicing some sort of management Jujitsu, turning an opponent's strength against himself.

Taking health-care as an example, where his nominee, Tom Price, has suggested everything from repealing the Affordable Care Act to eliminating Medicare and Medicaid as we know it, perhaps replacing those with vouchers or block grants to states, respectively, as House leader Paul Ryan wants to do.

Trump has promised "Health Insurance for everyone" as recently as January 15th in an interview with the NY Times.
But, as usual, his promises are dramatically short on specifics, although he has said "I don't want single-payer."
However, there's a management technique, surely known to Donald Trump, who has managed 10s of thousands of people, wherein you go along with someone's idea who that actually oppose. Then, over time, while agreeing with them all the way, you watch them back themselves into a corner, until the proposal you secretly want, becomes the inevitable option.
It could go something like this (substitute Paul Ryan with Top Price, or any number of top level healthcare policy makers):

Donald Trump (DT) (in Oval Office, discussing latest healthcare proposal): Hello Paul, how are you today?
Paul Ryan (PR): Fine, Sir, and you?
DT: Great, just like the country is going to be! I'm very excited to see what you have today to replace the terrible Obamacare with.
PR: (clears throat): Well, Sir, that's what I wanted to talk to you about. As you know, we've been in deep discussion with the House healthcare committee and Secretary Price, but we're having a tough time coming up with a plan everyone can accept, especially one that will cover nearly everyone...
DT: Yes, I want to cover everyone with insurance.
PR: Well, Sir, nothing can really do that that is affordable...I mean (laughs nervously), I mean nothing short of Single Payer...
DT: Oh no, no one wants that...
PR: Well, the Democrats do, of course, at least if we scrap the ACA, they keep tossing that out there, so they don't have to take reform seriously perhaps.
DT: Terrible idea. Just terrible. So...what's your plan so far?
PR: Well, some form of insurance across state lines...and of course, enhanced health savings accounts as you've suggested...but this won't cover everyone...
DT: (sensing that Ryan has nothing substantial to offer): We do have to cover everyone. I made a promise. I have every confidence in you, Paul. Oh, and let's do it soon. After all, we've already basically gutted Obamacare or let it wither and die...and it certainly deserves to do so! It's a terrible plan! Simply terrible, terrible, terrible plan.
PR: Uh, yes Sir. We all agree on that, but we were hoping to repeal it and force the Democrats to help us negotiate a better plan once people have too few coverage options left...
DT: I don't like that. It's too complicated, and too far out there. It could take years. We can't take years. I promised the ACA would be replaced simultaneously.
PR: Yes Sir, but...
DT: I have every confidence in you, Paul. Come back in a week with what you've got.

This goes on for not just a week, but a few weeks, and Ryan and Price and the Republicans are no further along than they were. Two months later, President Trump is pressing the case more urgently to Ryan:

DT: Paul, you mentioned in our last meeting some sort of guaranteed healthcare for everyone below a certain income level, right?
PR: Well, yes Sir, but there is no way to pay for it with private insurance...
DT: (perking up). Oh, you mean there's a way to do it but not with private insurance?
PR: Well, it would have to be some sort of...(makes a face of disgust) Public Option...
DT: Oh, no one wants that...
PR: Well, the Democrats do but...
DT: They're a bunch of losers...just losers, terrible losers. Terrible, terrible losers.
PR: Yes Sir, but...
DT: (suddenly inspired): I know, what if we call it Trumpcare!
PR: Excuse me Sir? Call what Trumpcare?
DT: This single payer option. We won't call it that. It's not that. Because we aren't calling it that. We're calling it Trumpcare.
PR: Well, it would still cost a lot of money, hundred of billions a year...
DT: But not a tax, it's not a tax on the wealthy to pay for the mandate. It's not a tax on them. Make sure you let them know that. Because it's not that. It's an increase in Medicare, in payroll deductions. It's a deductions increase, let's say. Not a tax. No new taxes.
PR: It's still a tax, Sir.
DT: (mulling it over): Yes, you're right. We'll just have to fund it out of borrowing...but just for now.
PR: Excuse me, Sir? Fund what?
DT: Trumpcare! Focus, Paul!
PR: But that'll blow a hole in the budget...
DT: Only temporarily. Jobs are coming back to America. They're coming back. Our GDP is going higher. We'll fund it now, but Trumpcare will be paid for later. Just like the Wall will be paid for by Mexico. Yes, let me know the figures, Paul. Come back in a week.


Well, Trump could pull this off much better than me writing about it, but this is one way to get towards where he claims he wants to go. OK, I don't really believe it either, but then I may not have "a really good brain" like our president.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Interesting 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://newthinking.blogspot.com/

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of articles for (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 131 articles, 3054 quicklinks, 12502 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Hope springs eternal! Great article, wonderful food for thought.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 6:07:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 6 fans, 298 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

In the first weeks, as Trump was appointing his abysmal agency heads, I remember musing with friend. "What if", I said, "given Trump loves to yell, 'You're Fired', he's appointing the worst and the dimmest of men to lead ... in order to fire them?" (also bruising their futures)

We laughed and agreed it was wishful thinking, but a nice wish, after all.

Could it be true? Does he have a good brain? Is the insanity an act to keep everyone off balance until he does, indeed, do a little swamp sweeping. Hard to hope for since he's so radically money-driven and pretty crooked. But as we 99 per centers circle the drain, hope is a little nice distraction. :)

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 7:17:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1433 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Scott Baker consistently thinks on a level far beyond most of us, to say nothing about the clueless mass of people.

As the very thoughtful Arte Johnson would have confirmed, "Very interesting."

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 7:39:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 10 fans, 19 articles, 1705 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

There are two test that may shed light on if it is the "art of the deal" or no deal coming soon requiring DT's signature for, or to kill by not signing. Thanks for the article Michael.

One our own Michael Morrissey brings up the US Congress capitulation. "The US is trying impose economic sanctions unilaterally and thereby "punish" European companies who dare to disagree. This is a good opportunity for Europeans to tell the US exactly where they can stick it, and I hope they do. It's not even Monster Trump pushing this, but both parties in Congress. A wake-up call for Europe!".

As a note here this is an act of war (economical war but still an act of war) for US/transnational corporations to prosper by military enforcement hit men (NATO) over the nation state/s traditional laws of supply and demand in a fair market place. Here

Also related, A Ray of Hope -- Paul Craig Roberts

The second is presented by Congress as well, " Congress is accustomed to grovelling at Israeli feet. Every year Congress attends AIPAC's meeting and pays homage to its liege lord. One would think that the sight of the legislative body affirming its allegiance to Israel would raise questions about what country Congress represents".

Congress moves to remove Amendment I of the United States Constitution by Orwellian sleight of hand and its five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment to the US Constitution:

  • Freedom of Religion.
  • Freedom of Speech.
  • Freedom of the Press.
  • Freedom to Assemble Peaceably.
  • Freedom to Petition the Government for a Redress of Grievances.

    Here

"The moronic Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland sponsored a bill handed to him by the Israel Lobby despite having no idea what was in it. The bill obliterates free speech in the US. This shows you who is represented in the US Congress. Most certainly it is not the American people". Here

Also related Here "The Israel Lobby : Time for a Second Edition"

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 9:16:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 10 fans, 19 articles, 1705 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

Also of note is the following articles on this matter of Amendment I of the US Constitution"

"THE CRIMINALIZATION OF political speech and activism against Israel has become one of the gravest threats to free speech in the West. In France, activists have been arrested and prosecuted for wearing T-shirts advocating a boycott of Israel. The U.K. has enacted a series of measures designed to outlaw such activism. In the U.S., governors compete with one another over who can implement the most extreme regulations to bar businesses from participating in any boycotts aimed even at Israeli settlements, which the world regards as illegal. On U.S. campuses, punishment of pro-Palestinian students for expressing criticisms of Israel is so commonplace that the Center for Constitutional Rights refers to it as "the Palestine Exception" to free speech. Here

"U.N. AMBASSADOR NIKKI HALEY repeated her prior threats to punish criticism of Israel on Monday, boasting about creating a climate of fear at the U.N. in which other diplomats are frightened to speak to her about recent efforts to condemn Israel's illegal colonization of the West Bank".

"Haley was addressing the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee -- the powerful Washington, D.C. lobby whose self-described goal is to "strengthen, protect and promote the U.S.-Israel relationship." Each year, thousands of delegates and students descend on D.C. for the forum, where the most senior politicians of both parties -- from presidential candidates to Congressional leadership -- often speak".

"Haley received thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the crowd, a reception rivaled only by what they gave Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, when he spoke to the conference by satellite". Here

"But now, New York's Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (above, in the 2016 Celebrate Israel Parade) has significantly escalated this free speech attack on U.S. soil, aimed at U.S. citizens. The prince of the New York political dynasty yesterday issued an executive order directing all agenciesunder his control to terminate any and all business with companies or organizations that support a boycott of Israel. It ensures that citizens who hold and express a particular view are punished through the denial of benefits that other citizens enjoy: a classic free speech violation (imagine if Cuomo issued an order stating that "anyone who expresses conservative viewpoints shall have all state benefits immediately terminated").

Even more disturbing, Cuomo's executive order requires that one of his commissioners compile "a list of institutions and companies" that -- "either directly or through a parent or subsidiary" -- support a boycott. That government list is then posted publicly, and the burden falls on them to prove to the state that they do not, in fact, support such a boycott. Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, told The Intercept: "Whenever the government creates a blacklist based on political views it raises serious First Amendment concerns and this is no exception." Reason's Robby Soave denounced ittoday as "brazenly autocratic.". Here

"A BILL BACKED BY 43 senators and 247 House members seeks to effectively criminalize support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which calls for economic pressure to force Israel to ends its human rights abuses against the Palestinians.

The Israel Anti-Boycott Act, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, would levy penalties of up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine -- leading many to claim, such as the ACLU did, that it is a serious threat to free speech.

But the bill has an unlikely opponent.

J Street, founded in late 2007 to promote a two-state solution, opposes the Israeli occupation and general treatment of the Palestinians, but also has refused to endorse the Palestinian-led nonviolent boycott movement. Its activists regularly find themselves at odds with left-wing groups such as Jewish Voices for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine who view BDS as the best way to end the occupation of the Palestinians. Thus J Street often lobbies in favor of anti-BDS legislation.

However, the Israel Anti-Boycott Act is a step too far for even these reliable opponents of BDS.

Here

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 9:47:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 9 fans, 1 articles, 603 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Very interesting, Scott. I've had some of those same bizarre thoughts about him, too. Especially regarding foreign policy, as when, during the faux Syrian chemical warfare crisis, he acted tough publicly while actually dropping most of the bomb payload over open water. So there may be some truth in this fantasy of an uber-dealmaker Trump. As the alternative is too dark to envision, let's hope against hope we're correct.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 27, 2017 at 9:36:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 