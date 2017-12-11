Power of Story Send a Tweet        
What do Psychopaths, Sociopaths and Narcissists Think About Trump

From flickr.com: Donald Trump - Caricature {MID-208174}
Donald Trump - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA
I started this as a reply to a quora question, then decided to expand my answer:

I'd expect them to love Trump. He's setting new precedents making it okay to do the kinds of things that psycho/sociopaths do--predatory behavior, gaslighting, lying, bullying, treating people with cruelty and contempt, for starters. When he gets away with as president, he makes it easier for the psychopaths, sociopaths and narcissists among us to do the same.

And don't forget that these people are highly charismatic. That's how they lay their traps which ensnare their victims. You may not figure out a person is a sociopath/psychopath/narcissist until after you've started in some kind of relationship with one. Best solution is to end contact. Don't accuse. Just pull back and stop iniating contact or responding to his efforts (more are men, but there are also female ones too. I interviewed an attorney who is one.)

Here's an excerpt from my interview with Ross Rosenberg, an expert on Narcissists, where he gave some of the characteristics which lead him to conclude that Trump fits the characteristics described in DSM5 for Narcissistic personality disorder.

"There are there are objective criterion that that that can be matched to Trump to diagnose him with narcissistic personality disorder, and that is the diagnosis.He is grandiose he has an inflated sense of his self-worth that does not match reality. Grandiosity is when you imagine yourself so much bigger than you really are, and in the face of facts, you still refute anyone that tries to say you're really not that big.

"Entitlement is another symptom, where you believe you are you believe you are entitled to special treatment, that you should get special favors, you should get in front of the line, that you should be given respect when you don't really deserve it.

"Narcissists, pathological narcissists such as Trump feel greatly entitled. They are self-absorbed. They can't they can't stop from thinking about their very favorite subject, which is themselves. The self-absorption or the self centeredness captivates them. Whenever you're around a narcissist and that all they can talk about is their own self-worth and how wonderful they are and how important they are. You have someone who constantly needs to bring attention back to them.

"Another one of the symptoms is when someone who is a pathological narcissist gets corrected. They have what we call a narcissistic injury. Corrections, even if they're benign, they put the narcissist into a defensive posture and they feel like they have to attack back. Anyone that will correct a narcissist and and then provoke a narcissistic injury, like Trump, become the brunt of the regression. Narcissists do not take feedback well.

"The other symptom is they don't know they have a problem. This is the most important symptom of all. They believe the world is the problem and they are normal. And so, the narcissist, in in the face of reality in evidence get lost in there grandiosity, their entitlement, their self of self-absorption, their self-importance, and they will fight or and refute anything that feels critical and they attack the people who are trying to correct them."

I fear that Trump's success will also embolden narcissists, psychopaths and sociopaths who have attained positions of power in business, government, and organizations, including religious organizations. In addition, he's appointed some pretty obvious predators to high level roles within government.

The way I handle dealing with them is I minimize my contact with them, do not do any business with them and don't try arguing with or persuading them. Most important, don't initiate any contact with them and avoid their efforts to contact you. When I encounter them online, the best solution is to ignore them. Do not engage with them. Don't bother trying to correct them. Any attention is like candy to them.

Here's a link to over 80 articles and interviews I've done:
Psychopaths, Sociopaths and Narcissists. The interviews have been with experts and with psychopaths.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1682 comments


I'll have to give it some thought, but thanks for asking.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 11, 2017 at 4:34:07 PM

