What can we do about Gun Violence in the USA?

By       Message Bill Perna       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

As a progressive liberal I have come to a sad conclusion.

There really isn't anything we can do about Gun Murder. I wish I was wrong. There will not be a solution that ends gun violence.

Congress will not be a solution to Gun Murder. Why? They can't do anything about it and if they could they wouldn't. They will not trade American lives for votes or money. Congress is irrelevant.

Congress is symbolic. It still exists for us to believe we live in a Democracy.

American society is genocidal and malignant. A society that creates many sociopaths who kill people. I will leave the reasons for this to others. I can only speculate.

An AR-15 is an efficient way for these people to express their need to kill. Without a gun, they would use explosives, cars, poison.

The second issue is we are all part of a violent genocidal culture that glories in the unfettered destruction of our fellow humans. We are now and always have been.

When we consider the Gun Culture, for most an image of a man dressed in camouflage, screaming about his 2nd amendment rights comes to mind.

But we are all part of the violent Gun Culture. As taxpayers approve spending $700,000,000 a year creating the most active violent military in the world. Our military threatens intimidates, coerce and rob other people in the world.

We pay a tribute of $3.8 billion per month to Israel, another genocidal group. This enables them to brutalize Palestinians whose misfortune is to live on land they want. We support the Saudi's decimation of Yemen. We arm Ukraine. Syria etc. We are the biggest arms dealers in the world. We here in the U.S. have by some estimates 418 million guns.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

