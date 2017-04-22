Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

What all the Hullaballoo is About

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Deena Stryker     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/22/17

Author 23276
Become a Fan
  (42 fans)
- Advertisement -

What's All the Hullaballoo?

From flickr.com: Vintage Standard Barbie {MID-72057}
Vintage Standard Barbie
(Image by RomitaGirl67)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

"Presidents cannot accept gifts or business from foreigners. It's against the 'emoluments clause'," so said a knowledgeable MSNBC contributor Tuesday night, after President Trump warmly congratulated Turkey President Erdogan for winning a referendum that will give him almost unlimited power for the next seven years. He is being raked over the coals, not so much for applauding an authoritarian, but one in whose country he has business interests in the shape of twin towers. But what's all the hullaballoo? What about the Saudis and other unsavory rulers whom we may not 'congratulate' but whom we support to the tune of billions of dollars and lethal aid against their enemies -- who are not necessarily our enemies.

Let this not be read as a defense of Donald Trump: it is simply an enieme condemnation of the mainstream press for thinking it's doing its job by citing an obscure law.

A hundred days into the Trump Presidency, Americans should be clear about one thing: far from being an outlier and an exception, Donald Trump has simply taken what has passed for governance to a whole new level, doing what our rulers have always done under the table or cloaked in solemn robes, openly, affirmatively, gleefully, even, telling us it's good for us, even if it doesn't make America great again. It's the new normal, and we'll have to get used to it: the Trump family aligns foreign policy with its business, while the generals make war on anyone who disagrees. After all, wasn't it Henry Ford who said 'What's good for General Motors is good for America?"

P.S. As I wrote yesterday, under Henry Ford's rule, it is now perfectly okay for our Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, to lobby for relief from Russia sanctions so his 'former' company, Exxon Mobile, can participate in a lucrative deal to drill for Russian's Arctic Oil.

- Advertisement -

P.P.S. An if you're wondering how much further the new normal can go, seek no longer: Today, April 22, RT reported that Ivanka Trump -- aside from selling stuff in China -- is now considered the ideal woman. 'Medical' institutes are claiming they can turn Chinese beauties into Nordic beauties, maybe thanks to some ancient Chinese alchemy. And when the American President's daughter becomes the Middle Kingdom's Barbie Doll, it may be time for those of us crying in the wilderness over our country's crimes against humanity, to pick a sunny spot and retire with a couple of good books to await the inevitable.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.otherjonesii.blogspot.com

Born in Phila, I spent most of my adolescent and adult years in Europe, resulting over time in several unique books, my latest being Cuba, Diary of A Revolution

CUBA: Diary of a Revolution, Inside the Cuban Revolution with Fidel, Raul, Che, and Celia Sanchez

Lunch with Fellini, Dinner with Fidel: An Illustrated Personal Journey from the Cold War to the Arab Spring

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A time-line comparison of the rise of Fascism in Nazi Germany and today's United States.

Did Assad Make 'A Fatal Mistake? Read his words

The Rise and Fall of American Exceptionalism

Poland: Ukraine's Other Nemesis

On the Brink of WWIII, A Primer on Russian History-- Facts and Fantasy

How So-Called Progressive Journalists Mislead the Public

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Deena Stryker

Become a Fan
Author 23276
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 30, 2008), 42 fans, 280 articles, 50 quicklinks, 2658 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

American capitalism has entered a new phase with a Trump Takeover that already reaches to the far corners of the earth. They question may not be whether he will be impeached for flauting old rules, but whether his generals will let him get away with ruling by bottom line instead of bombs.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 at 3:05:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 