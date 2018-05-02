This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

The revelations about Facebook and Cambridge Analytica have come and gone quickly, like a fiery auto crash into a 10-foot wall, the remains of which nevertheless disappear overnight -- in this case replaced by the next Trump scandal to hit the news. Pedestrians walking past the crash site today can only smell the fumes of earlier fevered concerns.



Yet the Facebook problem remains, if barely considered now. As we wrote earlier, what Facebook did in that case was no more than it was designed to do. Not only that, but what Cambridge Analytica did was follow a path others had tread before, except that this time the "Trump! Russia!" taint had made its own deeds unacceptable.



But ask yourself, if either political party had done what CA did, would this be news? A scandal? Or just "how things are done around here"? And given the power of this kind of private company over the public, is its very existence in the public interest at all?





1) Impose strict privacy rules on Facebook, perhaps using Europe's new General Data Protection Regulation as a guide.



2) Spin off Facebook's ad network. This will eliminate, in one swoop, most of the incentive that Facebook now has to amass data and to interfere and discriminate in the provision of information and news.



3) Reverse the approvals for Facebook purchases of WhatsApp and Instagram, and re-establish these as competing social networks.



4) Prohibit all future acquisitions by Facebook for at least five years.



5) Establish a system to ensure the transparency of all political communications on Facebook, similar to other major communication networks in the United States.



6) Require Facebook to adopt open and transparent standards, similar to conditions the FTC imposed on AOL Messenger in the AOL-Time Warner merger settlement in 2001.





