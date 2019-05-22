What Needs to be Done to Alter Climate Change? Here are a few questions that need answers.

- Advertisement -



For all that is said about the Green New Deal, Climate Change, Greta Thunberg, etc. etc., here are some the actual questions that I have yet to see answers to. I don't agree 100% with all that Guy says, but that would about 1/100th of all he says and mainly concerns the unknown possible innovations we have yet to think of. BUT scarcely anyone is even aware of the innovations that would even be needed. So to anyone who holds hope for slowing, halting, or reversing climate change, I'd rather not hear from you until you can address these concerns--which are the tip of the iceberg, given all else we are actively doing by the hour to take down the biosphere, full speed ahead.