Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/22/21

What Is Humans Hunting Humans and What Are We Doing To END IT?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 523923
WAR! -- WAR for Regime Change (Coup) and Profit!

Whether WAR, humans hunting humans, profits a very few arms manufacturers or changes national leadership (Regime Change/Coup), too many others will lose their lives and their life's economic gains.

WAR (humans hunting humans), for any excuse, is immoral!

Some WAR is international. Some is local - Civil War - and it's either full blown or small and haphazard. Regardless, though, it's profitable for the few, destroys families and may reverse the vote of the people.

Monied speech kills, at home and abroad:

War is a race
(Image by Marine General Smedley Butler)   Details   DMCA

Our Civil War

Relative to our Civil WAR, those who strive to ignore and distract us from our haphazard, internal, slaughter of fellow humans are just as immoral as are the human game hunters from which they are distracting us.

The few benefactors of our Civil WAR use various forms of other 'frequent' human losses in society, such as highway accidents, drug overdoses, or heart attacks, to distract us from the premeditated hunting of humans by our domestic terrorists. These distractions are an immoral attempt at normalizing hate-based murder. Hate based murder is how WAR, civil or international is conducted.

No other 'frequent' death totals are comparable to our haphazard, escalating, slaughter of fellow citizens, except the murders of full blown WAR. We need to realize our Civil WAR has been underway and too many citizens are armed hoping to expand it and complete their attempted 1/6/2021 coup.

Collateral Death

As demonstrated by our war in Iraq, more Iraqi civilians were killed, "collateral damage," than combat personnel from all sides. Humans hunting humans in our public spaces is also collateral death from our second Civil War. The one-sided arming of our Civil WAR for profit, regime change and the funding of legalized bribery (corporate monied speech) by gun profiteers, needs to be STOPPED.

We have been lied into 'accepting' far too many collateral deaths of WAR, both overseas and at home. The lies and distractions from immoral deaths need to END.

Ending Our Human Game Hunting

If that means doing what Australia, England, Norway and New Zealand have done, LET'S DO IT! Being the exceptional outlier for humans hunting humans does not make USofA great again. It makes us look like a growing threat to the rest of the world.

The collateral human deaths in those four other nations have stopped, but USofA is still exceptional with our rising, hate-based, accumulation of dead, mutilated and unidentifiable human bodies. THIS MUST END.

USofA has the highest level of guns/person and the highest rate of deaths from enabled/armed, hate-based, humans hunting fellow humans. These two rates are beyond correlation. It's causation and it's profit/coup driven. (Enabling the hunting of children is also hammering another Republican nail into their coffin for public education by making parents fear public schools.)

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Charles Hailey

Vietnam Vet, UT El Paso Grad, Retired Aerospace Engineer, former union rep, 60's Republican now progressive, web admin, blogger

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
