What Goes Down Must Come Up!

Our leaders may be amoral and manipulative but we individually can be respectful and sensitive to one another.

The daily stream of news reports can be filled with vileness, anger, confusion, and loss of hope but we individually can be fountains of joy, vision, clarity, fellowship, and positive change.

Here is my holiday greeting card to the world, a song I wrote seven years ago, performed by my wife and I, here in my home recording studio. May I wish the best year ever for each of you and those you love!