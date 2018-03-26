- Advertisement -

These creative and deeply insightful music videos by The Parody Project show how the power of the arts can begin to change perspectives and situations. By the brilliant film-maker/composer Don Caron, who founded the project in August 2017 "as a means of surviving the current political and social mire by laughing and helping others to do the same." He performs alone with his identical brothers: two-and-a-half sets of twins.

WHAT DOES THE GUN SAY? (parody of What Does the Fox Say?)







