Power of Story
What Do Democrats Stand For?

By Robert B. Reich
opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/29/17

From Robert Reich Blog

The Democratic Party can lead the country in a new direction, but will it?

Millions of Americans who are politically engaged for the first time in their lives are crying out for a bold alternative to bigoted and destructive policies.

But Democrats can't just be anti-Trump or move to the middle.

To be successful Democrats must address the forces that created Trump: The toxic combination of widening inequality and racism.

The richest one percent now own more than the bottom 90 percent. Corporations and the rich are running our politics.

The resulting economic stresses have made many people vulnerable to Trump's politics of hate and bigotry.

If Democrats stand for one thing, it must be overcoming this unprecedented economic imbalance and creating a multi-racial, multi-ethnic coalition of the bottom 90 percent, to take back our economy and politics.

This requires, at the least:

1. Public investments in world-class schools and infrastructure for all.

2. Free public universities and first-class technical training for all;

3. Single-payer Medicare-for-All;

4. Higher taxes on the wealthy to pay for this;

5. Using antitrust to break up powerful monopolies on Wall Street, Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Big Agriculture.

6. Getting big money out of our politics.

Together, these steps form an agenda to reclaim our economy and democracy for all. Will Democrats lead the way?

 

http://robertreich.org/

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Phat Khat

Member since Jul 15, 2014


But the DNC and establishment Democrats do not want to sign on for these things. They want to schmooz up to the Romney Republicans. They are afraid of the left, and are doing their best to smash it. Look at what your buddy Hillary and her cronies did to Bernie. They are all for identity politics - as long as it means votes for them. They could care less about the PEOPLE behind the gender/color/ethnicity vote. Unless/until the DNC embraces policies FAR to the left of what they do now, they will continue to go down in flames. As well they should.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 at 5:22:46 PM

