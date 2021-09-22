 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/22/21

What AUKUS, the Australia, UK, US deal is really about

Watch in full: Biden, Johnson and Morrison announce Aukus alliance, nuclear-powered submarine deal The US, the UK and Australia have announced they are setting up a trilateral security partnership aimed at confronting China, which will include helping ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Guardian News)   Details   DMCA

US President Biden, British Prime Minister Johnson and Australian PM Morrison jointly announcing AUKUS nuclear submarine deal.

AUKUS, that's the acronym for Australia, United Kingdom, United States agreement for the US and UK to provide 8 nuclear powered submarines to Australia.

Most significant this "deal" scraps the one between France and Australia of 2016 whereby a French contract with Australia for 12 diesel driven subs were to be built in Australia from a French design.

Notably the American and UK nuclear subs are built in those countries, not Australia and significantly the nuclear subs cost is some $90 billion while the diesel powered subs cost was to be $50 billion Euros.

France of course is up in arms feeling it was "betrayed" by its allies. The French ambassadors to the US and Canberra were recalled for "consultations" due to "The unacceptable behavior between allies and partners." The French ambassador from London was not withdrawn because the French claimed the UK is the "junior partner" which "accepted its 'vassalization' by the United States".

Now reading the above and wondering what this AUKUS is all about; its further containment of China now with Aussie nuclear subs about to be prowling around the periphery of China and North Korea.

The whole thing smacks of US duplicity. Oh sure the US considers France an indispensible ally in NATO and the security of Europe. Then why scuttle the deal France had with Australia? Because the bottom line is the US doesn't care a whit about its so called allies. It just wants absolute subservience.

Europe, less the UK should realize its security is up to themselves. The US gives lip service to the idea it helps to maintain European security.

If the US instigated a conventional war with Russia at the periphery of Europe using say Ukrainian militia's or corporate funded mercenaries, who would be the innocent people to suffer? The Europeans of course, particularly the Eastern Europeans.

Countries trust the US at their peril. When will they learn the US considers itself the only indispensible country along with Israel. Beyond them, there aren't any others.

The US can't be ignored but should be dealt with extreme caution. Preferably with no expectations any agreement with it will be lasting beyond the administration that signs it. Trump made that evident when he unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018. Biden said he'd return the US to the deal Obama signed. Don't hold your breath. Secret negotiations in Vienna since April between Iran and the US haven't brought a renewal of the pact. Iran demands no changes from the 2015 deal while the US wants Iran's missile technology advancement part of the deal. Thus the ongoing stalemate.

Getting back to AUKUS the joint announcement on September 15 said these nuclear subs to Australia are supposed to be carrying only conventional weapons.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
