Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 8/1/2018 at 02:34:23



Surprise

(Image by Phototravelography) Permission Details DMCA



Whaddaya mean, "There's no there there"?

I've got three bets on there being there,

And not some there that's from anywhere,

But a big fat there caught fair and square.

.

Besides, Don's there must be everywhere:

Mar-a-Lago must have it to spare,

And with his hotels there's no compare

For impeachable there per foot square.

.

'Cause who's Ms. Page to say what's there?

Her parsed there holds margin of err',

Being conceived by her ex-herr,

Who from there could not tell a pear.

.

