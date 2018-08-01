Surprise
Whaddaya mean, "There's no there there"?
I've got three bets on there being there,
And not some there that's from anywhere,
But a big fat there caught fair and square.
.
Besides, Don's there must be everywhere:
Mar-a-Lago must have it to spare,
And with his hotels there's no compare
For impeachable there per foot square.
.
'Cause who's Ms. Page to say what's there?
Her parsed there holds margin of err',
Being conceived by her ex-herr,
Who from there could not tell a pear.
.