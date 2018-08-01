 
 
Whaddaya Mean, "There's no There There"?

Surprise
Surprise
(Image by Phototravelography)
Whaddaya mean, "There's no there there"?

I've got three bets on there being there,

And not some there that's from anywhere,

But a big fat there caught fair and square.

.

Besides, Don's there must be everywhere:

Mar-a-Lago must have it to spare,

And with his hotels there's no compare

For impeachable there per foot square.

.

'Cause who's Ms. Page to say what's there?

Her parsed there holds margin of err',

Being conceived by her ex-herr,

Who from there could not tell a pear.

.

I live in Madrid, Spain, where I teach English on a freelance basis. My four novels can be seen on my website: www.philipkraske.com

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Fantastic! And funny, too, making fun of it all! :)

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 1, 2018 at 3:14:30 AM

Author 0
