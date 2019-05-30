Western Supremacy Is On Its Way Out

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

- Advertisement -

On May 28 I wrote that "the Western world is collapsing so rapidly that I am afraid that I am going to outlive it" (See here.) My article was about the rising demonization of white people that is producing a collapse in their confidence. Inculcated guilt is making whites willing to accept discrimination against them in order to elevate Arab, African, and Hispanic migrants that greedy corporations and witless political leaders have brought into the country. The Identity Politics of the Democratic Party works to the advantage of darker skinned migrants who present themselves as the victims of the white-faced victimizer. Just as Jews discovered the advantage of infecting gentiles with guilt, so have the Arabs, Africans, and Hispanics.

Psychological and emotional collapse is not the only form of collapse underway in the US and Western world generally. There is also economic and social collapse, especially in the United States. Today America's once great manufacturing and industrial cities, such as Detroit, St. Louis, Cleveland, Flint Michigan, Gary Indiana, have lost 20% of their populations, largely due to the offshoring of US manufacturing. (See here.)

Social collapse is evident in rising homelessness. Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle have large homeless populations that encamp on city streets, parks, and upscale neighborhoods such as Venice Beach.

- Advertisement -

In Los Angeles feces and garbage in public streets have caused a plague of rats and fleas. Dangerous sanitation conditions have caused medical authorities to predict "a major infectious disease epidemic this summer in Los Angeles." The flea-infested carpets in City Hall are being ripped out because of fear of a typhus outbreak brought on by rat infestation.

Costs are mounting on already struggling taxpayers. For example, in Los Angeles in 2016 voters approved a $1.2 billion measure to finance 10,000 units of housing for the homeless. The initial cost three years ago was $140,000 per housing unit. Now it is $500,000 per unit. As one news report put it, "Spending a half-million dollars to build one basic rental unit to get one homeless family out of the rain" doesn't come across as a viable idea.

Among the solutions being investigated are refuge camps and a rethinking of the policy of taking in millions of peoples from impoverished and unstable countries. We are impoverishing ourselves without making a dent in world poverty. For every person the US takes in, tens of thousands remain. Already areas of the US look and function like India of 100 years ago.

- Advertisement -

Homeless alleviation is at least benefiting liberal and progressive organizations who are amassing money and power to fight homelessness at the expense of taxpayers.

Rising violence is another indicator of social collapse. Over Memorial Day weekend 42 people were shot in Chicago. The violent MS-13 gang, formed originally by Salvadoran and Honduran migrants, has expanded its operation from California to Long Island and is now invading the Hamptons. Residents are installing bullet-proof windows, steel doors, and safe rooms inside their homes for protection.

Another sign of social collapse is growing water problems. The Flint Michigan problem is well known, but there are many others with less publicity. Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Health Department report a drastic increase in levels of waterborne diseases ( https://www.globalresearch.ca/detroits-water-austerity-endangering-seniors/5678856 ).

This is just a taste of the accelerating social collapse. Readers will write to inquire why I didn't include x,y, and z and the health care crisis. The answer is that this is an article, not a book.

What we are experiencing is the failure of government at all levels. Huge sums are being spent on wars and the fomenting of wars while Los Angeles faces the prediction of a typhus epidemic. For two decades the US has spent trillions of dollars on wars in the Middle East in behalf of Israel. Washington calls it "the war on terror," which is a cover story that hides the real agenda and motivation of violence that has killed, maimed, orphaned and displaced millions of Muslims. One consequence of these senseless wars has been to radicalize Muslims against Americans and Europeans even as the US and Europe import millions of displaced Muslims into their countries.

Countries without a homogeneous population are already disadvantaged by disunity, but to bring in massive numbers of peoples who have every reason to hate you is insanity. Once here, the hatred is weaponized against white people by Identity Politics.

- Advertisement -

If a country decided to self-destruct, it would do precisely what the US and Europe have done. This is the serious problem, not Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Syria, Russia, China. It is likely the case that Identity Politics is now so entrenched in American institutions, such as the New York school system, that disunity is now a permanent feature of the United States.

The largely unacknowledged problems that the US faces would overwhelm even a unified country. For a country as disunited as America, it is difficult to see any favorable odds.