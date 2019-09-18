Were Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia an Israeli False Flag Operation?



I'm looking at who benefits from a war with Iran.

I don't trust Israel and Mossad. They engage in covert operations all over the world. I look at the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and I can't help but speculate that Bibi Netanyahu played a role. After all, Israel wants the US to go to war with Iran and this situation clearly increases the likelihood of some armed response, if not outright war, especially, on the eve of Israeli elections.

And I don't trust Trump. I've long predicted that Trump will go into the general elections with a war under his command. And David Pakman agrees. If there's a war with Iran, Trump will see that as benefiting him for his 2020 presidential campaign. Rep Ilhan Omar says that Trump, who lies about the weather, cannot be trusted to tell the truth about the situation. And now CNN is reported that the rise in oil prices could lead to a cut by the FED in interest rates, which Trump has also been calling for.

Less than three weeks ago, the Jerusalem Post raved about the intelligence capabilities Israel's IDF revealed in its reporting of an attack on an Iranian drone base in Lebanon. Israel was even able to show photos of Hezbollah operatives being trained to operate the drones. Israeli guards its intelligence assets and capabilities very closely. If they released a story that exposed those resources, they had to have a reason. Also, Israel could have acquired Iran-manufactured drones and missiles during the Lebanon attack that they could have used for the attack on Saudi Arabia.

In my speculative scenario, consider this attack in Lebanon as foreshadowing-- setting up the next phase of the "story."

Now, we are told that Iran fired drone-aided, low-altitude cruise missiles at Saudi Arabia, probably from Iran, at the border with Iraq, or near the border, from Iraq. The unofficial position is that the drones flew over Iraq and Kuwait to get to Saudi Arabia.

Even the often war-supporting NYTImes says,

The satellite photos alone are not enough to support American claims that the strikes appeared to have come from the direction of Iran or Iraq.

The NYTimes also says,

"Even if the impact points indicated that the portions of the facilities that were damaged faced Iran or Iraq, security analysts say, that does not prove where they were launched from. Cruise missiles can be programmed to change course, hitting a wall opposite the direction from which they were fired."

It is not out of the realm of possibility that Mossad launched them and may have staged both the Lebanon drone base attack to set up and make more plausible, the accusation of Iran for the Saudi Drone attack.

This is what spycraft is all about. Agents do things to make it look like other people or nations did them. Mossad has a long history of covert operations.

This is speculation, but I always ask, "cui bono?" Who benefits. For all we know, the big jump in oil prices may even be helping the Saudis, and we know the Saudis would also like to see war with Iran. This story raises a lot of questions that the mainstream media is not asking, doing its usual 'job' of helping the president drag the country into war. Generally, I hate to use the term, but could this Saudi situation be a false flag operation? Trump and his appointees' vile history of pathological lying makes the question reasonable.

OpEdNews.com managing editor Scott Baker observes,

"It's almost impossible to predict what Trump will do, but so far, he's letting the Saudis take the lead. As Paul Krugman pointed out today in his editorial, there's almost no one else left for him to listen to. His acting Defense secretary has been on the job just a month. He just fired his third national security advisor and has basically neutered that agency anyway. The State Dept. doesn't do diplomacy anymore and Pompeo is a war hawk. Trump thinks his offering to meet with Iranian leader(s) is a big deal, but they don't. They're onto his game from the example of North Korea and won't play it."

I don't think Trump has the mental capacity to deal with the possibilities and pressures. He'll go with the advisor who makes him feel the best, probably Mike Pompeo, another Trump appointee who I would not trust to tell the truth.