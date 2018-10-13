 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Weather and White House Turmoil as Elections Loom

By Arshad M Khan

opednews.com Headlined to H2 10/13/18

From flickr.com: CBP AMO surveys the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael {MID-318539}
CBP AMO surveys the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael
(Image by CBP Photography)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc as it traversed the Florida panhandle. The first Category 5 hurricane to hit the area since 1881 when records began, its 155 mph winds (only 5 mph short of Category 6) felled massive trees, blew away houses, collapsed buildings and left devastation in its wake. Relatively fast moving at 14 mph, it was soon gone continuing as a Category 3 into neighboring Georgia and then further up its northeasterly path. It seemed to signify a stamp of approval for the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on holding earth to a 1.5 degree Celsius warming issued a couple of days earlier. We are at one degree now so storms can only be expected to get worse.


In northeastern Turkey, a 300-year old stone bridge disappeared overnight. Villagers convinced it had been stolen called in the police. Further investigation concluded it had been washed away by a flash flood caused by a sudden summer thunderstorm further upstream -- clearly far more intense than in the previous three centuries.


Ever more powerful hurricanes, monsoons and forest fires point to a proliferation of extreme weather events that experts relate to global warming. Yet President Donald Trump and his administration remain obdurate in climate change denial.


Thins are certainly warming up in the White House. Nikki Haley announced her resignation in an amicable meeting with the president. A staunch defender of many of Mr. Trump's most egregious foreign policy changes, the UN Representative will be leaving at the end of the year to pursue opportunities in the private sector. So said the announcement. An astute and ambitious politician she has probably reassessed the costs versus benefits of remaining in a Trump administration. Some tout her as a future presidential candidate. Should she be successful she will be the first woman president, who also happens to be of Indian and Sikh ancestry.

The rap singer Kanye West visited the president in the Oval office. A ten-minute rant/rap praising him was followed by a hug for which Mr. West ran round the wide desk that had been seemingly cleared of all paraphernalia for the performance. He is one of the eight percent of blacks voting Republican. Sporting the Trump trademark, Make-America-Great-Again red hat, he claimed it made him Superman, his favorite superhero. And some suggested it was all further proof the place had gone insane.


A little over three weeks remain to the U.S. midterm elections on November 6th. Their proximity is evidenced not by rallies or debates rather by the barrage of negative TV ads blasting opponents with accusations of shenanigans almost unworthy of a felon. A couple of months of this and you lose any enthusiasm for voting. Perhaps it is one reason why nearly half the electorate stays home. Given such a backdrop, the furor over 'Russian meddling' in elections appears to be a trifle misplaced. Others call the whole business a 'witch hunt' and state flatly the U.S. does the same.


The old idiom, 'put your own house in order' is particularly apt when we realize the beginning of this affair was a Democratic National Committee email leak showing 'the party's leadership had worked to sabotage Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign'. It resulted in the resignation of DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Always fair, aboveboard elections? Not bloody likely, as the British would say. Given the rewards, it's against human nature.









































 

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011)


If people are too stupid to recognize or take steps to curb a condition that could lead to their own extinction then perhaps people, like the Dodo, as a species ARE just too stupid to survive.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 3:35:05 PM

Floyd Tolar

(Member since Sep 8, 2008)


Reply to Carol Jackson:   New Content

If it were humans only that would be dying I would agree with you.

But when our planet becomes a second Venus in 20 years or so, every last life form in existence will die.

If you find this hard to believe, take note of the massive releases

of Methane taking place nearly everywhere on earth. especially in

the Arctic.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 10:41:19 PM

Arshad M Khan

(Member since Nov 2, 2014)


Thank you folks for taking the time to comment.


Yes methane is a problem as you point out and can be trouble also if permafrost begins to melt, from cattle and so on.


The IPCC looked at it a few years ago but focused in the new report on CO2, which they seem to consider the major culprit. Whether they are right or not only time will tell.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 11:56:34 PM

