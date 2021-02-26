 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/26/21

We Need Democracy, Not Billionaire Philanthropy

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

From Other Words

Instead of funding only the projects that a single billionaire esteems worthy, democracy demands something different: input.

Bill Gates - Mr. Micro Softkill - Dystopian Philanthropist
Bill Gates - Mr. Micro Softkill - Dystopian Philanthropist
(Image by Templestream from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Bill Gates has a new book about climate change.

Now, I care deeply about climate change. So here's a question: What does Gates, whose 66,000 square foot mansion features a 60-foot swimming pool, six kitchens, and a dining hall large enough for 200 people, have to offer about solving climate change if he doesn't start with scaling down his own lifestyle?

Gates owns multiple large properties - including mansions, horse farms, and hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland and the harm they pose to the climate is made worse by the greenhouse gases emitted when he flies between each of them on his private jet.

Gates offers a number of technical solutions to carbon emissions. But many are far behind what the modern environmental movement is demanding and some involve pushing the government to support not-so-green enterprises, like nuclear power, that he's personally invested in. (He adds that he'll look for more "sustainable jet fuel.")

Ridiculous, right?

Yet Gates is only one of many ultra-wealthy figures who envision themselves as environmental leaders and social reformers despite being leading sources of pollution and other social problems themselves.

In his book Billionaire Wilderness, Yale sociologist Justin Farrell attributes billionaires' charitable impulses to "the anxiety induced by being the source and symbol of deep inequality in the community and in the nation as a whole."

These billionaires, Farrell explains, often use philanthropy to increase their own wealth while providing only marginal benefits to society, often increasing inequality around them all while patting themselves on the back.

Before Gates there was the Rockefeller Foundation, which funded causes like global health and agriculture beginning in the early 20th century. As Bruce H. Jennings points out, the Rockefeller Foundation only funded projects consistent with the type of unfettered capitalism that allowed John D. Rockefeller to make outsized profits while others starved in the first place.

Those who take such an approach often frame their work as apolitical and scientific, but it often benefits a certain privileged slice of the spectrum. The Rockefeller-funded Green Revolution, for example, produced seeds that were designed to provide high yields but only when coupled with costly, purchased inputs like fertilizer and pesticides. Wealthier farmers could take advantage of them in ways the poor could not.

Even when they mean well, philanthropists can be remarkably insulated and short-sighted. When I visited Kenya to learn more about the Gates Foundation's work there, what was stunning was the mismatch between the types of solutions the Gates Foundation was offering and the actual needs of the people I met.

Critics of billionaire philanthropy offer a simpler solution to environmental and social problems: democracy.

Instead of funding only the projects that a single billionaire esteems worthy, democracy gives us publicly funded scientific institutions, designed to empower a multiplicity of voices instead of just one. It allows the entire population to set our collective priorities together and then act on them.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jill Richardson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jill Richardson is pursuing a PhD in sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump's Gender "Science" is Reductive, Mean and Wrong

This Popular Pro-Gun Argument Doesn't Make Any Sense

Why Does Trump Keep Doing This?

A Genuinely Scary Moment in Foreign Policy

The Organic Food Industry Thrives On Regulation

Mike Pence Is The Worst Person To Lead A Coronavirus Response

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 