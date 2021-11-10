 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Was it a Clown Car or a Cop Car I Saw?

1 comment
Author 504046
ACC The Accent Wavy Gravy passing out free ice cream
ACC The Accent Wavy Gravy passing out free ice cream %283377996458%29 %28cropped%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: The Accent from USA)

A year after the man dubbed the "Insane Clown President" by Matt Taibbi was voted out, Trump-era dread still haunts the USA.

As the end of October approached, numerous news outlets debunked online rumors that "clowns are allegedly planning their own purge the night before Halloween." Yet while madcap maniacs' mayhem was conspicuous in its absence, so was skeptical scrutiny of the similarly apocalyptic anxieties over the off-year elections of November 2.

When the forerunners of 2021's clown warnings circulated in 2016, Mad magazine noted that common features with the concurrent presidential campaign included "men wearing makeup and disturbing grins" and being "like something out of a horror story." If anything, such comparisons are too flattering to the political circus.

The campaign trail's rivalries are more obnoxious than the one between Crazy magazine mascot Obnoxio the Clown and Mad's Alfred E. Neuman, who himself became a clown rather than merely clownish on the cover of Mad Clowns Around. Insane Clown Posse is not the threat to civil society that the FBI's classification of the fanbase of the horrorcore hip hop duo as a gang itself became.

Election results confirming the Pew Research Center's report that "support for reducing spending on police has fallen significantly" likewise reflect the premise of the Purge films (the second was subtitled Anarchy) that the absence of law and order would lead to chaos. Yet as Howard Zinn observed half a century ago, a society where "order based on law and on the force of law" preempts "harmonious relationships" and nonviolent settling of disputes "is the closest to what is called anarchy in the popular mind confusion, chaos, international banditry."

In an interview for their July 1976 issue, Karl Hess told Playboy magazine that "the Presidency could be overthrown tomorrow if the American people suddenly began laughing at it, or ignoring it" and that there was no need to "reach for the musket if all you need is a custard pie." Looking back on that same bicentennial year's presidential race for Vanity Fair, Wavy Gravy recalled that he was considered "too weird to arrest" when a bulge in his pocket turned out to be from gag teeth rather than a firearm, with the jester-protester choosing to follow its chattering rather than that of the candidates since "nobody should have that much power."

Voting with one's feet without passing through a polling site can be an effective path to change, even if those feet are wearing clown shoes.

 

Writer of political commentary for venues such as the Center for a Stateless Society.
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Joel Schlosberg

Author 504046
(Member since Nov 17, 2015), 12 articles, 9 comments
In Barry Longyear's science fiction novel Circus World, circus "performers found that the traditions of the big top served them better than more conventional forms of government, and they lived peacefully according to those traditions--bartering for goods and services, and relying on the art of persuasion whenever it became necessary to make decisions or settle differences. Citizens of other worlds would have called such a system anarchy, but it suited the circus folk."

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 at 1:01:55 PM

