 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 10/15/22

The Left Needs to Leave Trump Behind on Trade

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   3 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Schlosberg

Tetris continues to cross boundaries after the fall of the Berlin wall, as seen on the windows of a squat in Amsterdam. Photo by sprklg via Flickr.
Tetris continues to cross boundaries after the fall of the Berlin wall, as seen on the windows of a squat in Amsterdam. Photo by sprklg via Flickr.
(Image by sprklg from flickr)   Details   DMCA

"GOP Needs to Leave Trump Behind on Trade" proclaimed the Wall Street Journal opinion page on October 3. The Cato Institute's Jeb Hensarling offered "a refresher course on the dangers of protectionism" to Republicans who have yet to reckon with the economic losses stemming from Trump's full-throated embrace of tariffs " or to reconcile their abandonment of Reagan's free-trade rhetoric with talking points about "freedom of speech, free enterprise and the freedom to bear arms."

I'm not holding my breath. The Bush administration's foreign policy blunders haven't impelled the GOP to rediscover the noninterventionism of its earlier Congressional leaders such as Robert Alphonso Taft Sr., Howard Homan Buffett and Mark Hatfield. (Hensarling cites Adam Smith's "national-security exceptions to the free-trade rule," making a concession to current Sinophobia. Hopefully a revived Adam Smith wouldn't take exception to Tetris, dubbed "glasnost in a computer game" by AMIGA Plus magazine in 1989, as exemplary of the exchange across the Iron Curtain that thawed the Cold War.)

That conservatives would neglect their traditions worth preserving is at least understandable in the short-memory world of partisan politics. Far more puzzling is why the trade policies of the Trump Tower landlord live rent-free in the heads of those who purport to despise everything he stands for.

There have been some sharp jabs at Trump's views on trade: During his first month in office, Vox's "Zero-sum Trump" took a deep dive into Donald's deep obliviousness to the gains from trade in markets with more room to grow than NYC's tightly regulated real estate. Yet the issue barely registered in the contentious half-decade since.

Perhaps it was simply lost in the noise. Or the left-of-center may have gotten too used to demonizing Reagan to grasp the magnitude of the shift from "tear down this wall" to "build the wall." Bernie Sanders told Vox that immigration freedom was "a right-wing proposal" which "would make everybody in America poorer" a month into Trump's campaign.

Sanders should have taken a page from Noam Chomsky's 2007 tome What We Say Goes, which observed that "Cuba and Venezuela are doing exactly what we were all taught we're supposed to do in graduate courses in economics: they're pursuing their comparative advantage." Over a century earlier, Vilfredo Pareto had noted that "the workers of [England] enjoy much greater well-being than the workers of the European continent" due to free trade making food affordable, and Benjamin Tucker made a socialist case against "the tariff monopoly."

At the end of George W. Bush's first term, libertarian author James Bovard explained that "the notion of 'free trade' " but only with nationalities that American politicians bless " is a charade. This is like proclaiming freedom of the press, and then adding that people can buy books only from publishers specifically approved by the U.S. Congress." How many election cycles will it take for American voters to see through the sham?

Must Read 1   Interesting 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Schlosberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Writer of political commentary for venues such as the Center for a Stateless Society.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

You Can't Have the State Highway Your Way

Meet the Real King Joe

More Reasons of State, More Troubles

The Amazon is Not Enough to Hold James Bond

Brave New World Wide Web Revisited

Gravel Can Still Make a Mountain

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Joel Schlosberg

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 17, 2015), 17 articles, 11 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
"Trade has ever been the extinguisher of war, the eradicator of prejudice, the diffuser of knowledge." -Henry George

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 15, 2022 at 8:47:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Jack Lindauer

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 25, 2021), 11 articles, 4 quicklinks, 41 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"Our trade policy rests firmly on the foundation of free and open markets. I recognize the inescapable conclusion that all of history has taught: The freer the flow of world trade, the stronger the tides of human progress and peace among nations." -- Ronald Reagan

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 15, 2022 at 10:08:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
shad williams

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 71 articles, 52 quicklinks, 5012 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Trade under whose unconditional terms of surrender?

The following is from Michael Hudson's Global Financial Empire 3 1:28:04

Now at the time in 1648, Pope Innocent X denounced the Treaty of Westphalia and refused to accept the principle of International Law. The United States today is also insisting that it should be exempted from any foreign international rules. It rejects any international law that will put other countries in charge of their own fate. So in contrast to the US insistence on total US independence, US diplomats demand political and economic submission by other countries. They insist that the US alone should dictate the economic policies and political policies and alliances of all other countries, removing elected leaders who advocate policies that don't serve America's cold war aims, as we have seen in Latin America again and again. And the US ability to make this demand for control is what makes it the 'exceptional' country.

Also exceptional, is its insistence that the US has to be the gainer, that multi lateral trade agreements are not for mutual gain. They are for US gain. And that demand for a unipolar world and unipolar US benefit, rejects the traditional norms of equity and symmetry that were in place in 1648. So what is at stake is the direction the whole world will be going?

US diplomatic speeches usually describe their policies and end by citing a sanctimonious biblical quote, so I'd like to end this lecture with a quote from the Christian Father Lactantius. He lived about from 250 yo 325. And his "Divine Institute" was written toward the end of his life in 325.

He wrote, 'In order to enslave the Many, the greedy began to appropriate the necessities of life and keep them tightly closed up so that they might keep these bounties for themselves. They did this not for humanity's sake which was not in them at all, but to rake up all things and products of their greed and avarice. In the name of justice they made unfair and unjust laws to sanction their thefts and avarice against the power of the multitude. In this way they availed as much by the authority as by strength and arms and overt evil'.

Lactantius was describing the Roman empire when he wrote those words but his description might just as well describe that of the United State and indeed the inherent dynamic of the American-centered finance capitalism.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 15, 2022 at 11:01:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend