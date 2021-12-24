"War on Christmas" is also Right-wing "War on Voting"

For years, Fox News personalities have warned about a purported "War on Christmas". Now that Louis DeJoy, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, runs the U.S. Postal Service, we may have shreds of evidence that the Fox propaganda ministers were right. DeJoy is doing his darnedest to make sure the USPS takes more time to deliver mail.

In fact, right-wing fanatics started their "War on Christmas" in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. That's when Trump was seeking a second term. He claimed repeatedly that Democrats would steal the election from him by making it easier for voters to vote during the pandemic.

Trump, always running a con, claimed Democrats would rig the election by flooding the electoral system with mail-in ballots. These ballots, of course, are mostly returned through the USPS. Even more Americans will rely upon the USPS to vote-by-mail now that countless Republican-controlled state legislatures have reduced the number of vote-by-mail "drop boxes" in their states. Some even want to eliminate them entirely.

Clearly, next year will be very busy for politicians who don't believe in democracy. We will continue to learn that the "War on Christmas", Republican-style, is also a "War on Voting Rights", among other things. Information from a friend, a voting-rights advocate, and a "Loyal American", follows:

December 5, 2021

Dear Postmaster DeJoy:

I am sending you this copy of an exchange of emails with your USPS Postal Service. For some unexplained (at least to me) reason, your messages to me do not allow me to reply.

That's not fair.

You use the FREE internet to write me, but when I want to write back, I have to use one of your fifty-five (55) -cent USPS Postal Stamps to send you my message.

Oh, I understand that you're "driving revenue" as any good businessman should. But can't you make an exception for those who want to reply to your egregious messages.

(My friend then provides evidence that the USPS email system works about the same way the snail-mail system works these days.) Then he continues:

Dear "auto-reply": "LATER THAN EXPECTED"?

Excuse me, but this item was shipped via so-called "Priority Mail" on December 8th (two weeks ago) from Asheville NC, intended for delivery to Painesville OH before Christmas.

Even with my bad knees, I could have walked that distance in that time carrying it. Mr. Google tells me that the distance is 538 miles and that I could have traversed the distance on foot in 180 hours.

(The writer then provides a link to prove his point, before he continues to address the main topic of his letter.)

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).