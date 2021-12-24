 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

"War on Christmas" is also Right-wing "War on Voting"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.

Bill O'Reilly Warns The 'War On Christmas' Is Upon Us more at foxnews.com.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TPM TV)   Details   DMCA

For years, Fox News personalities have warned about a purported "War on Christmas". Now that Louis DeJoy, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, runs the U.S. Postal Service, we may have shreds of evidence that the Fox propaganda ministers were right. DeJoy is doing his darnedest to make sure the USPS takes more time to deliver mail.

In fact, right-wing fanatics started their "War on Christmas" in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. That's when Trump was seeking a second term. He claimed repeatedly that Democrats would steal the election from him by making it easier for voters to vote during the pandemic.

Trump, always running a con, claimed Democrats would rig the election by flooding the electoral system with mail-in ballots. These ballots, of course, are mostly returned through the USPS. Even more Americans will rely upon the USPS to vote-by-mail now that countless Republican-controlled state legislatures have reduced the number of vote-by-mail "drop boxes" in their states. Some even want to eliminate them entirely.

Clearly, next year will be very busy for politicians who don't believe in democracy. We will continue to learn that the "War on Christmas", Republican-style, is also a "War on Voting Rights", among other things. Information from a friend, a voting-rights advocate, and a "Loyal American", follows:

December 5, 2021

Dear Postmaster DeJoy:

I am sending you this copy of an exchange of emails with your USPS Postal Service. For some unexplained (at least to me) reason, your messages to me do not allow me to reply.

That's not fair.

You use the FREE internet to write me, but when I want to write back, I have to use one of your fifty-five (55) -cent USPS Postal Stamps to send you my message.

Oh, I understand that you're "driving revenue" as any good businessman should. But can't you make an exception for those who want to reply to your egregious messages.

(My friend then provides evidence that the USPS email system works about the same way the snail-mail system works these days.) Then he continues:

Dear "auto-reply": "LATER THAN EXPECTED"?

Excuse me, but this item was shipped via so-called "Priority Mail" on December 8th (two weeks ago) from Asheville NC, intended for delivery to Painesville OH before Christmas.

Even with my bad knees, I could have walked that distance in that time carrying it. Mr. Google tells me that the distance is 538 miles and that I could have traversed the distance on foot in 180 hours.

(The writer then provides a link to prove his point, before he continues to address the main topic of his letter.)

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Steve Schneider Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He thinks registering and voting should be easy and convenient for everyone. He started a Substack newsletter, What's Going On, on Christmas Day, 2020.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Gangstagrass Band Joined #ElectionProtection Forum on Sept. 8

Some Numbers Off for Biden, Sanders in Broward County, Florida Election Auditors Say

Chad Won't Leave Votes Hanging in Broward County Florida

Election Watchdogs Prepare for 2020 Battleground State Contests

Trump Speaks from Underground Bunker

Election Auditors Teach "Free-Speech Mitch" That Democracy Counts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 