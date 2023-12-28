

Fars Photo of Casualties in Gaza Strip during 2023 War 26.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Ghassan Salem) Details Source DMCA



So much for visions of sugar-plums, etc. Instead of surplus socks or the latest video game console beneath the tree and a day spent watching football and avoiding fruitcake, we get war in the "Holy Land," war in Ukraine, war in Myanmar, war in Sudan ... the list goes on, covering quite a lot of territory, costing thousands, and negatively affecting millions, of lives.

Austin's justification for the US strikes: They "are a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias."

The US occupation of Iraq (following George W. Bush's war of aggression based on false "weapons of mass destruction" claims) supposedly ended in 2011.

US forces supposedly vanquished the Islamic State in Syria (following Barack Obama's illegal invasion, supposedly in pursuit of that objective, but more likely in hope of overthrowing that country's existing government) in 2019.

Why are US troops still in harm's way in those places?

Why does the US government continue to mind everyone's business but its own -- providing arms, "advice," and even direct muscle to at least one side in almost every conflict on the planet, at your current financial expense and at your and your loved ones' future risk of experiencing the same horrors now inflicted on others?

If all the talk about "democracy" means anything, the answer is:

Because you allow it.

The usual appeals against you doing so are aimed at your conscience:

Don't you care about the lives of civilians caught in the crossfire of [insert war here]?

Don't the mangled bodies of children disturb you?

Don't the videos of families fleeing their homes with what little they can carry, ahead of airstrikes or within hearing of artillery fire, rouse your empathy?

The evidence says no, not really, or at least not very much.

If you DID care, the gaggle of warmongers you continue electing and re-electing to Congress and the presidency would either be in prison or, at best, out on parole and asking you if you'd like fries with your value meal to earn their livings.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).