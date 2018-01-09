Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Voters Drafted a Reluctant Trump Because They Hated Hillary That Much

By Ted Rall

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/9/18

Author 66949
From Counterpunch

From flickr.com: Believe me. I'm not a schmuck. {MID-224312}
Believe me. I'm not a schmuck.
(Image by Howdy, I'm H. Michael Karshis)   Permission   Details   DMCA
I've been saying, for over a year, that Donald Trump is a dog who caught a car: he wanted to run for president, not be president.

Looks like my theory is confirmed.

"Shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Night, when the unexpected trend -- Trump might actually win -- seemed confirmed, Don Jr. told a friend that his father, or DJT, as he calls him, looked as if he had seen a ghost. Melania was in tears -- and not of joy," writes Michael Wolff in an excerpt from his book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. There was, in the space of little more than an hour, in Steve Bannon's not unamused observation, a befuddled Trump morphing into a disbelieving Trump and then into a horrified Trump."

Clearly, Trump has pivoted.

The celebrity real estate magnate has stopped worrying. Long forgotten are his reluctant move to D.C., his fantasies of governing from his brass-trimmed Manhattan aerie. He has learned to love love love the bully pulpit. The presidency even comes with the ultimate Christmas gift for the megalomaniacal narcissist in your life: the power of life and death over humans, animals and plants!

Wolff's revelation by way of Steve Bannon is worth reflecting upon for two reasons.

First is another first.

Trump may be America's first certifiably insane president. He is probably the most ignorant -- and we've had some doozies. He is certainly the first without any political or high-level military experience whatsoever. What we now know is at least as remarkable as those bulletpoints: Trump is effectively the first president drafted into the position.

Vice presidents have been elevated to the Oval Office unexpectedly. But the possibility of winding up behind the big desk was always on their minds. They were political creatures.

If Wolff and Bannon are to be believed -- and so far, there is no reason not to -- Trump didn't want the job. His team wanted him to lose. "Once he lost, Trump would be both insanely famous and a martyr to Crooked Hillary," Wolff writes. "His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared would be international celebrities. Steve Bannon would become the de facto head of the tea-party movement. Kellyanne Conway would be a cable-news star. Melania Trump, who had been assured by her husband that he wouldn't become president, could return to inconspicuously lunching. Losing would work out for everybody. Losing was winning."

Wanting to lose explains Trump's refusal to contribute to his own run. It explains his barebones campaign, with its weird lack of field offices, his sleepy national HQ and his cheapskate approach to TV ads. The dude ran for president yet refused to spend the night in a hotel room.

As Hillary Clinton might ask: What happened?

The voters insisted upon Trump.

It's difficult for Democrats to hear, but it's true.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, is the author of "The Anti-American Manifesto." He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1963, raised in Kettering, Ohio and graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1981. His first cartoons were published
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments

Christopher Zell

  New Content
You may be closer to the truth than any other blog here.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018 at 1:38:12 AM

Anton Vodvarka

  New Content

When will it dawn upon the Clintonistas that it was they who put Trump in the White House? There was a Democratic candidate that drew tens of tens of thousands to his rallies and, incredibly, crowd-funded his campaign and probably would have beaten Trump. But the DNC robots and the woman-for-president "feminists" stood by while the utterly corrupted Clinton mob fraudulently stole the primary in plain sight and then pretended that a political corpse was a sure winner. So, please, don't accuse Russians, Assange or whatever other chimera that can be dreamed up; the DNC and its credulous minions put Trump in office. A fine article from Ted Rall.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018 at 3:04:23 AM

John Jonik

  New Content

Who voted against "Hillary"? Votes weren't against her, or women, but against her Dimocrat corporate pro-war, etc.,policies...barely different from Repug policies.
Dims"meddled with", corrupted the election FAR more than any Ruskie 'medldling" by pushing almost shoe-in Sanders out of the way.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018 at 4:43:56 AM

