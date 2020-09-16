Vive Le Trump L'oeil (A Poem)



DJ gets measured for Rushmore

by John Kendall Hawkins With Turd Blossom whispering in Trump's ear to take down reality-based thinking with trompe l'oeil, and egged on by that stinking Roger Stone, calling for a reign of fear, and AG Billy Barr, who should be dissed and lethally injected with Trump's memes, we come to Trump snarking he might insist on three-peating, like some clown. In your dreams. Our looming October surprise season intrigues us, like a week of network sweeps targeting polymorphous porno creeps to disenfranchise our voting reason. "Vive Le Roi!" Robespierre said -- "Nah," he goofed, "Let's storm the B*stard instead."

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist currently residing in Australia.



