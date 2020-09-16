Vive Le Trump L'oeil (A Poem)

DJ gets measured for Rushmore
by John Kendall Hawkins
With Turd Blossom whispering in Trump's ear
to take down reality-based thinking
with trompe l'oeil, and egged on by that stinking
Roger Stone, calling for a reign of fear,
and AG Billy Barr, who should be dissed
and lethally injected with Trump's memes,
we come to Trump snarking he might insist
on three-peating, like some clown. In your dreams.
Our looming October surprise season
intrigues us, like a week of network sweeps
targeting polymorphous porno creeps
to disenfranchise our voting reason.
"Vive Le Roi!" Robespierre said --
"Nah," he goofed, "Let's storm the B*stard instead."