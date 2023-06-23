Visit France as a Tourist-Risk Fraud and False Imprisonment in Jail-Luxury Tours France and Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys

An international internet crime wave unfolds before us. The extent of this international crime wave is unknown. On a recent tour to the Loire Valley in France, my wife and I were defrauded of more than $27,000, and I was threatened with false imprisonment in jail unless I immediately paid another $5,000 in cash. The tour operator, Luxury Tours France, received advance payment, and then falsely claimed that payment was not received.

International Internet Fraud and Theft

Then, a fraud and theft odyssey began. U.S. Laws are not enforced. Banks overlook fraud. And, thieves operate with impunity.

Per Merriam-Webster, 'theft' is 'the act of stealing, specifically: the felonious taking and removing of personal property with intent to deprive the rightful owner of it'. The ongoing fraud by Luxury Tours France constitutes theft, of course. Anyone performing theft is a thief. 'Fraud' is 'deceit or trickery specifically: intentional perversion of truth in order to induce another to part with something of value or to surrender a legal right'.

Tens of thousands of additional dollars were charged to my credit card, and my bank agreed. I am now responsible for these criminal credit card charges for a partial tour that cost ~$2,400. I am now responsible to pay these fraudulent charges to my credit card company. How can I be responsible to pay for money that was stolen from my wife and me?

National and International Frauds are Not Prosecuted

My bank accepted this fraud, and demanded payment. When I filed this claim, my banker demanded that these frauds were business disputes, but I refuse to yield, and a fraud claim was filed by my bank. As this fraud proceeded, I was told by bank staff that nothing could be done, and legal actions would be my choice if I disputed bank demands for payment of these fraudulent charges. After other phone calls and insistence, my bank finally agreed to reconsider this fraud claim, and the fraud continues. I will lose thousands of dollars to theft, but maybe I will not lose tens of thousands of dollars.

As this theft proceeded, I learned about the full scope of international wire fraud, and the inaction that allows these frauds to go unpunished.

A Fraud by Any Other Name is Still a Business Dispute?

If criminal enterprises tell banks that fraudulent claims are valid, banks do not consider those transactions to be Fraud Claims, and then the bank calls those transactions Business Disputes. Such a technique reduces the number of Fraud Claims on the records of banks.



Figure 1: A wonderful trip to see the Chateaux' in the Loire Valley in France with some fraud and a jail threat thrown into the tour.

A Jail Threat in a Foreign Country

When I was threatened with jail, my wife was terrified. What would she do if her husband of 50+ years was thrown into a French jail under false arrest? The tour operator was threatening to put me in jail in a foreign country while on vacation, which is a terrible nightmare for a tourist just wanting to see French Chateaux'. My response to the tour operator was loud and vulgar, and ultimately he did not have me arrested. Being locked up abroad is one of the greatest fears that can be experienced by any traveler.

Imagine a couple in their 70s faced with the prospect of being stranded in France an ocean away from home, and not knowing if the police were going to swarm their hotel room at any moment. After these first 2 days of a 4-1/2-day tour, the tour operator also cancelled our hotel, guide service, and transportation to go home, where all expenses were completely paid 11 days before the tour for this high price $6500 tour.

Lies and Extortion

The tour operator has since been provided with bank records from Bank of America that his bank received the full payment of $6500, yet he still falsely claims that he never received the money. Such actions are fraud. The definition of 'lie' is 'to present false information with the intention of deceiving'. Accordingly, Luxury Tours France staff lies, since they have the facts and state otherwise. They are liars and thieves.

Per Merriam-Webster, 'extortion' is defined as 'the act or practice of extorting especially money or other property', and 'extort' is defined as 'to obtain from a person by force, intimidation, or undue or illegal power; also: to gain especially by ingenuity or compelling argument'. Since I was threatened with jail if I did not pay $5,000, the definition of extortion fits the circumstances.

Credit Damage and Ongoing Theft

My credit score dropped from near 800 to 523, which is now in the lower 9% of credit scores, per Experian. Almost $10,000 is now due to my credit card company for fraudulent claims that remain on my monthly bank billing statement, and another $13,000+ will be invoiced for payment shortly. Note that $4000+ is already illegally held by Luxury Tours France.

Duplicate Hotel Payments - The Fraud Grew Bigger

I paid the hotel in France (Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys) when my hotel was cancelled. However, I had no contract with this hotel. The tour operator contracted and defrauded that hotel - not I. I paid twice for the same hotel room - once to the tour operator and once to the hotel - and the hotel refuses to refund my money. Essentially, the tour operator is defrauding me of $27,000+, and the hotel expects me to pay the money that the operator defrauded from the hotel. In my opinion, such actions constitute hotel complicity in this international internet fraud.

In spite of this fraud dispute with this hotel, hotel staff were exceptional in their efforts to help my wife and me respond to the tour wreckage left behind by Luxury Tours France.

The Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys Joins the Fraud

However, good service does not excuse fraud. The hotel was defrauded, and they passed that fraud along to my wife and me. When someone steals from you, you are not allowed to then steal from someone else to recover your losses, which is exactly what happened. Such actions are fraud and theft.

I attempted numerous times to allow the hotel to pay me the money that I was owed, but Luxury Tours France staff lied to the hotel, and again falsely claimed that they have never been paid. Luxury Tours France has ensnared another company in their fraud, where both of these companies are located in the same small town of Amboise, France. Luxury Tours France and the Hotel le Pavillon Des Lys are now jointly responsible for this continuing fraud.

The Frauds Exploded as My Bank Endorsed Multiple Frauds

At present, bank records indicate that, 'The merchant provided information confirming that [I] received the merchandise or service.' I did not order this tour five different times. Any such ridiculous claims that I wanted to pay for the same trip multiple times are blatant lies. According to the information presented here, the tour operator who is perpetrating these frauds is therefore a liar and a thief.

My bank has agreed to reconsider the tour operator fraud dispute, and my bank also agreed to consider a billing dispute for the hotel. This fraud continues.

More than $27,000 is being stolen from me. I do not like to be robbed. And, I am fighting this theft by writing this Op Ed.

This complex internet fraud scheme indicates that there may be other fraud victims. Luxury Tours France will certainly get away with stealing thousands of dollars from me, but perhaps this Op Ed can save some future tourists from similar frauds by Luxury Tours France.

A Deplorable Attack on Tourists

Luxury Tours France threatened false imprisonment against me as a 71-year-old tourist, and then executed a massive fraud against my 73-year-old wife and me after such horrendous actions. Their actions were despicable, and their horrific behavior serves as a monstrous and ugly scar on the tourist industry of France.

The FBI Ignores Internet Frauds

As I tried to prosecute these criminal acts, the FBI advised me that sums of this amount are never investigated during internet wire frauds, and banks are not responsible when their institutions are channeled for wire transfer frauds. Specifically, the FBI has not contacted me about an internet fraud complaint that I filed for this crime. In other words, internet crime and computer hacking are not prosecuted in the U.S. unless the fraud magnitude is near $100,000, which is good news for crooks.

Consider another fraud example. Eight years ago, my internet account was hacked, and the hacker sent emails to many of my contacts asking for money. The hacker claimed that my wife had been badly beaten in Europe, that we had been robbed, and we needed money immediately. Friends and family called before sending money, and theft was averted. The FBI would not accept phone calls. The FBI website stated that there are so many computer crimes that I should not expect action by the FBI.

An International Crime Wave

One international internet crime and the despicable jail threats in a single French town are considered here. The facts are that the FBI does not prosecute internet theft or any internet crimes under $100,000. Banks report fraud claims as business claims if customers have agreed to pay crooks who have deceived those customers. Given that prosecutions do not go forward, and crimes are improperly catalogued by banks, the scope of this international crime wave is obscured from the public. We have no concept or understanding of the full scope of this international internet crime tsunami.

Our Spring Vacation

On the way home from the Loire Valley (Figure 1), we stayed in Amsterdam, and we visited nearby tulip farms (Figure 2) and Keukenhof Gardens (Figure 3). All in all, my wife and I had an extraordinary vacation in Europe. However, she said that she will never set foot in France again.

Addendum

Complete details of this fraud are available ("Luxury Tours France, Bank of America Fraud Complaint", and "Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys, Bank of America Billing Complaint, click here).

Luxury Tours France and the Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys were provided drafts of this Op Ed. Neither company responded.

Atout, The Tourist Development Agency of France, will be notified of this fraud, where the text of this Op Ed will be provided, along with a statement that:

Luxury Tours France committed an act of extreme fraud, and threatened false arrest of a U.S. tourist. The following Op Ed was published as a public service to travelers who may consider visiting France.

Earlier, I asked Atout by email if I can report a criminal act by one of their members. Atout did not respond.

This Op Ed was proofread by my wife, Janet D. Leishear, she agrees with the content of this Op Ed, and she provided additional insights to elucidate the full scope of the crimes cited in this document.

