TripAdvisor Published Luxury Tours France Crimes in a Trip Report in Response to Freedom of the Press

A jail threat, extortion, robbery, credit card fraud and wire transfer fraud are now properly documented in a TripAdvisor trip review. Following an Op Ed, TripAdvisor changed their decision, and published the facts of the crimes committed against my wife and me while we visited the Loire Valley in France. TripAdvisor apparently responded to my OpEd News article from 12/27/2023, "Luxury Tours France / RiverLoire Tours: Robbery, FBI Intervention, Return of Stolen Cash, and a TripAdvisor Cover-up" I would like to say 'Thank You' to TripAdvisor for changing their decision, and publishing my trip review to prevent such crimes against other tourists.

The thief at Luxury Tours France, RiverLoire, got away with stealing a few thousands dollars, but tens of thousands of dollars in stolen money were returned following an FBI intervention. Even so, a breach of honor still remains.

Beware the criminals. The Loire Valley and chateaus are quite beautiful, where my wife and our tour guide are shown in this photo. However, the crimes against tourists are disgraceful.
(Image by Leishear Engineering, LLC)

A Question of Ethics

As a licensed Professional Engineer and Research Engineer, I work hard to save lives, property, and the environment. I make bold claims against our government and many industries - including nuclear, gas, oil, bridge construction, and water supply industries - in addition to many U.S. government agencies ("Book Publisher Wanted for a New Book, "Industrial Murder for Profit"").

For such a monumental undertaking, honesty and integrity are crucial. I even wrote a journal paper on ethics as part of this voluntary research ("Nuclear Power Plants Are Not So Safe: Fluid Transients / Water Hammers, Autoignition, Explosions, Accident Predictions and Ethics", click here).

The attacks on my character by Luxury Tours France and the Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys are unacceptable. To hide their crimes, both of these companies falsely accused me of lying, blackmail, and fraud. Nonsense - they lied and committed libel, and they refuse to admit their lies.

The Latest TripAdvisor Responses

TripAdvisor did not directly respond to my emails requesting that they reconsider publishing one of two trip reviews, but they have, in fact, now published that trip review. Their decision followed within one day of my OpEdNews article, where my requests since October have not been addressed for this second publication concerning crimes in the Loire Valley.

1) The earlier, published trip review documents the criminal acts of the Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys ("The Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys Will Steal Your Money and Then Accuse You of Blackmail and Theft", click here).

2) The newer - and now published - trip review documents the full breadth of this criminal conspiracy ("Luxury Tours France Will Rob You, Threaten You With Jail and Extortion, and Then Accuse You of Blackmail", click here).

Hopefully, these two trip reviews will warn other tourists to avoid such atrocious crimes in the Loire Valley.

What We Know vs. What We Think We Know

Did TripAdvisor respond directly to my earlier Op Ed, or not? The answer is apparently 'yes'. They did not act on multiple email requests for months. When they received a copy of my earlier Op Ed (click here), they published the requested trip review within one day. They did not respond directly to me that they had published this trip review. These facts conclude that TripAdvisor changed their decision about covering-up these crimes for Luxury Tours France, as they changed a poor decision to an honorable decision. A link to this Op Ed will be forwarded to TripAdvisor upon publication of this Op Ed, and if TripAdvisor disagrees with this conclusion, they will be offered the opportunity to respond.

The Power of the Press

The Power of the Press is an amazing tool to accomplish goals that one person cannot accomplish alone. This Power prompted the FBI to pressure the Bank of America to return stolen money, and TripAdvisor published the factual details of crimes against tourists, immediately following an OpEdNews publication. Also, 'Thanks' to OpEdNews for providing a platform to fight against criminals. Even so, national and international internet crimes that continue, unabated, by our banks and the FBI still need resolution.

Addendum

The Bank of America emailed the receiving bank with respect to a wire transfer fraud committed by Luxury Tours France. That bank, Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, refused to repay the stolen money that they received on behalf of Luxury Tours France. Basically, Luxury Tours France has gotten away with stealing $3,000.

