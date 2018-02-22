Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Vietnam Vet Speaks Out on Weapons of War

David Trotter

From flickr.com: Vietnam War Era - Photo by Bruno Barbey {MID-253722}
Vietnam War Era - Photo by Bruno Barbey
(Image by manhhai)   Permission   Details   DMCA
I have been silent much too long, and now I want to say what needs to be said. I may offend some. If so I am sorry, but it is time for you to buck up and face the scourge that is infecting our society. America is no longer a government for and by the people. We have our own oligarchs and are not much better than governments that we look upon as our geophysical enemy.

To see what an AR-15 (AR means automatic rifle) can do, in Vietnam I carried an M-14 (M = machine gun). It was designed to kill in combat en mass. It was designed for the Korean human wave. That rifle killed when aiming a rifle was too slow to devastate the enemy. It was effective, leaving a small hole in the entry point and a much larger hole at the exit point.

When we had to turn in our M-14 for an M-16 (semi-automatic is an AR-15) we complained like crazy. They jammed so often it was frightful during a fire fight. That problem was resolved quickly. What was very different was the devastating effect of a hit. We would joke, "Hit an enemy in the little finger and it would kill him" (enemy was not the word we used). It was a very small entry point and a massive exit point, and it turned the wound into an indescribable vision of death. Now imagine 20 little six-year-old children butchered in this way laying around Sandy Hook elementary school. Yes it is hard to imagine and quite shocking to some, but it is the pure unadulterated truth. If you could only see what I have seen you could not, with any semblance of decency, approve of such a weapon of devastation to be sold not only to 18-year-olds, but to anyone in a country where in our very declaration, it gives us the promise of the ability to enjoy "Life, Liberty, and Happiness." You should worry about a person who finds these promises in a weapon of war. Imagine the grief of parents that could not look upon the faces of the children that they loved so dearly. Now 17 teenagers and adult teachers lay dead, and forever gone from their loved ones at the latest shooting in Florida. Imagine the Pulse in Orlando and Las Vegas killings.

Columbine was 19 years ago, and the NRA continues to rule our nation. Our representatives and senators are terrified of the NRA. A word; you cannot be more terrorized than the victims of one of these mass shootings.

I never intended to bring my nightmares home from Vietnam. They called us baby killers. Think long and hard about this. Maybe the NRA are the baby killers. I wish every person who proudly displays their NRA sticker or hat, or whatever, would be called out as baby killers. As Jackie Kennedy said, "let them see what they have done." When will we ever learn?

 

David Trotter

Children are not the enemy. This must stop.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 22, 2018 at 11:50:45 PM

Kenneth Johnson

David submitted this with his first breath on Op Ed News. What an impressive entrance!

I, for one, will be following him.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 23, 2018 at 12:24:58 AM

