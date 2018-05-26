Power of Story Send a Tweet        

OpEdNews Op Eds

Video: The War on Terror is a Fraud. "Syrians Do Not Wish to Live Beneath the Tyranny of Western-supported Terrorists"

By Mark Taliano

Author 500720
Syria is defeating the terrorists! Why isn't Canada celebrating? We all know the answer. THE "WAR ON TERROR" is a fraud. The West supports all of the terrorists, and moderates never existed.

The terrorists are sectarian, anti-Christian, misogynist, anti-humanitarian, anti-Life.

One might reasonably ask how on earth did the permanent state fabricate public support for them? The answer is known and documented. Information streams coming from the war are primarily from terrorist-embedded, partisan sources.

The White Helmets, known fraudulently to Western audiences as Syrian Civil Defence (SCD) are a primary source of supposedly "neutral" information for the West, and yet they are funded by the West, they are a creation of the West, and they only work in terrorist-infested areas, essentially as al Qaeda auxiliaries.

None of this is new, and all of this is ample proof that they are not a legitimate source of information for the war on Syria. What is new is that Western governmental "NGOs", thought by some to be unimpeachable, humanitarian sources, are now blatantly shedding their false pretenses.

A UK government report titled "SYRIA RESILIENCE CSSF PROGRAMME SUMMARY" notes, without a hint of irony, that

"Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have stated that SCD [White Helmets] are their most routinely reliable source for reporting."

Given the documented, partisan reality of Western information streams, independent investigative reporters and film-makers are filling the vacuum with real, first-hand, on-the-ground reporting. Carla Ortiz is one such person. The following video was filmed at about 200 meters from the recently liberated Yarmouk camp.

First hand testimonies demonstrate that Palestinians and Syrians were fighting together against ISIS/Daesh. This information alone contradicts MSM messaging.

The video also demonstrates what should be common knowledge. Syrians do not wish to live beneath the tyranny of Western-supported terrorists. They want their lives back.

Mainstream War Propaganda. Embedded with the Terrorists

Video: Testimony of Carla Ortiz

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

Mark Taliano

Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014)


  New Content
Syria is defeating the terrorists! Why isn't Canada celebrating? We all know the answer. THE "WAR ON TERROR" is a fraud. The West supports all of the terrorists, and moderates never existed.

Submitted on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:38:52 PM

Author 0
Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


  New Content

The White Helmets were long known, by all who wished to know, as an Al Quida propaganda group funded by the US, Canada and some European countries. The fact that a phony documentary about them won an Academy Award is disgraceful and a glaring look at the disgusting propaganda machine leading the American public to ruin. Democracy Now is forever shamed by quoting them. Why did Democracy Now turn on the truth? It is easy to see why Rachael Maddow did, for the money, but why Democracy Now? Their sterling reputation went sliding into the slime bucket, food for the swamp creatures. I can never again trust them on the important matters of war and peace.

Submitted on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 5:16:30 PM

Author 0
George W.Reichel

Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 1, 2013)


Reply to Chuck Nafziger: New Content

Amy Goodman supports the neocons' war on Syria.

Submitted on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 5:21:32 PM

Author 0
Mark Taliano

Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014)


  New Content

Democracy Now gets foundation funding. Yes, it is a shame.

Submitted on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 5:21:28 PM

Author 0
Mark Taliano

Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014)


  New Content

"Sometimes, to keep our conscience at peace, we prefer to believe lies than to face the truth. Because when you know the truth, YOU HAVE TO DO THE RIGHT THING!" -- Carla Ortiz Oporto

Submitted on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 5:25:12 PM

Author 0
Mark Taliano

Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014)


  New Content

Submitted on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 5:25:21 PM

Author 0
Jim Miles

Author 5671

(Member since Apr 18, 2007)


  New Content

Bravo to the reporters who give us the truth about the White Helmets and the overall situation in Syria and the Middle East:

Carla Ortiz, Eva Bartlett (Canada), Abby Martin.

Canada isn't celebrating because Canada is ignorant and misinformed, and unfortunately seem to wish to remain that way.

The CBC described the liberation of Aleppo as a "siege" by the Syrian forces. Canada as it should be known is a full on partner in the U.S. empire - politically, militarily, economically, and socially.

Submitted on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 6:38:03 PM

Author 0
Joe Giambrone

Author 43658
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 13, 2010)


  New Content
I exposed this before the White Helmets existed.

And what it's all about.

Submitted on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:15:06 PM

Author 0
