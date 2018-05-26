- Advertisement -

Syria is defeating the terrorists! Why isn't Canada celebrating? We all know the answer. THE "WAR ON TERROR" is a fraud. The West supports all of the terrorists, and moderates never existed.

The terrorists are sectarian, anti-Christian, misogynist, anti-humanitarian, anti-Life.

One might reasonably ask how on earth did the permanent state fabricate public support for them? The answer is known and documented. Information streams coming from the war are primarily from terrorist-embedded, partisan sources.

The White Helmets, known fraudulently to Western audiences as Syrian Civil Defence (SCD) are a primary source of supposedly "neutral" information for the West, and yet they are funded by the West, they are a creation of the West, and they only work in terrorist-infested areas, essentially as al Qaeda auxiliaries.

- Advertisement -

None of this is new, and all of this is ample proof that they are not a legitimate source of information for the war on Syria. What is new is that Western governmental "NGOs", thought by some to be unimpeachable, humanitarian sources, are now blatantly shedding their false pretenses.

A UK government report titled "SYRIA RESILIENCE CSSF PROGRAMME SUMMARY" notes, without a hint of irony, that

"Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have stated that SCD [White Helmets] are their most routinely reliable source for reporting." - Advertisement -

Given the documented, partisan reality of Western information streams, independent investigative reporters and film-makers are filling the vacuum with real, first-hand, on-the-ground reporting. Carla Ortiz is one such person. The following video was filmed at about 200 meters from the recently liberated Yarmouk camp.

First hand testimonies demonstrate that Palestinians and Syrians were fighting together against ISIS/Daesh. This information alone contradicts MSM messaging.

The video also demonstrates what should be common knowledge. Syrians do not wish to live beneath the tyranny of Western-supported terrorists. They want their lives back.

Mainstream War Propaganda. Embedded with the Terrorists

Video: Testimony of Carla Ortiz

- Advertisement -

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Next Page 1 | 2