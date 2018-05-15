Power of Story Send a Tweet        

OpEdNews Op Eds

Victory Day! Russians Remembered Their 26 Million Dead Unaware of USA Having Armed Nazis to Invade

This past weekend saw Russians parading in celebration of the anniversary of their costly victory over Nazi Germany. Millions marched throughout Russia, holding photographs of their fallen family members in bittersweet remembrance. To this archival research peoples historian's knowledge there was no public reminder that Hitler's armed forces were built up by the West in open violation of the Versailles Treaty's prohibitions in expectation of Hitler fulfilling his threats to invade the Soviet Union.

There is simply no way impoverished Nazi Germany could have on its own built its Armed Forces up to number one military in the world during the first seven years of Hitler's rule without the colossal and crucial investments in, and joint venturing by, top US corporations in low wage Nazi Germany- in outright evasion of the Versailles Treaty prohibition of German rearmament. There is no way Hitler could have begun a world war and multi-nation Holocaust when he did without the mega enormous financial help he received from the USA.

In a world deep in the chaos of the Great Depression, a dismal failure of rule by the banks of the capitalist colonial powers, Nazi Germany was to be a loaded gun pointed, and eventually fired, at the intolerably successful socialist Soviet Union. Good to remember that all this investment and joint venturing took place while Hitler ranted publicly about his intentions regarding communists, socialists and Jews. Hitler openly threatened along with anti-Jewish hate, anti-socialist, anti-communist, anti-Soviet plans, emphasizing Germany's need for 'Lebensraum' ('living space') and threatening to make Germany's 19th century motto 'Drang Nach Osten' ('push to the East') a term designating German expansion into Slavic lands, a reality.

Below are excepts from British American Anthony B. Sutton's 'Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler,' Chapter One - 'Wall Street Paves the Way for Hitler.' ( Anthony Sutton was research fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution from 1968 to 1973.)

"The contribution made by American capitalism to German war preparations before 1940 can only be described as phenomenal. It was certainly crucial to German military capabilities. For instance, in 1934 Germany produced domestically only 300,000 tons of natural petroleum products and less than 800,000 tons of synthetic gasoline; Yet, ten years later in World War II, after transfer of the Standard Oil of New Jersey hydrogenation patents and technology to I. G. Farben, Germany produced about 6 1/2 million tons of oil -- of which 85 percent was synthetic oil using the Standard Oil hydrogenation process.

Germans were brought to Detroit to learn the techniques of specialized production of components, and of straight-line assembly. The techniques learned in Detroit were eventually used to construct the dive-bombing Stukas .... later I. G. Farben representatives in this country enabled a stream of German engineers to visit not only plane plants but others of military importance. Contemporary American business press confirm that business journals and newspapers were fully aware of the Nazi threat and its nature.

The evidence presented suggests that not only was an influential sector of American business aware of the nature of Naziism, but for its own purposes aided Naziism wherever possible (and profitable) --with full knowledge that the probable outcome would be war involving Europe and the United States.

Synthetic gasoline and explosives (two of the very basic elements of modern warfare), the control of German World War II output was in the hands of two German combines created by Wall Street loans under the Dawes Plan.

The two largest tank producers in Hitler's Germany were Opel, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors (controlled by the J.P. Morgan firm), and the Ford A. G. subsidiary of the Ford Motor Company of Detroit. The Nazis granted tax-exempt status to Opel in 1936, to enable General Motors to expand its production facilities. Alcoa and Dow Chemical worked closely with Nazi industry.

General Motors supplied Siemens & Halske A. G. in Germany with data on automatic pilots and aircraft instruments. As late as 1940, Bendix Aviation supplied complete technical data to Robert Bosch for aircraft and diesel engine starters and received royalty payments in return.

In brief, American companies associated with the Morgan-Rockefeller international investment bankers were intimately related to the growth of Nazi industry. It is important to note " that General Motors, Ford, General Electric, DuPont and the handful of U.S. companies intimately involved with the development of Nazi Germany were -- except for the Ford Motor Company -- controlled by the Wall Street elite -- the J.P. Morgan firm, the Rockefeller Chase Bank and to a lesser extent the Warburg Manhattan."

No one will regret the time spent in reading Anthony Sutton's Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler 1976, available at [https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_Hitler.pdf ]

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and the US; now resides in NYC;
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Howard Zinn warned If you don't know history, it is as if you were born yesterday. (can be conned into believing anything)

Submitted on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 10:39:06 AM

As a German born Australian, it always intrigued me, how Germany could obtain the funds required to build the military it did. My parents used to regal us kids back then, how tuff things were in Germany during that time. So tuff in fact that my Dad's parents (with 8 kids) couldn't feed them all and took them to the local orphanage, where they grew up. It wasn't until the age of the Internet, that I was able to research this issue and discover the REAL TRUTH, as the author himself has also discovered, and quiet a bit more as well.

Clearly, the World we live in every day and accepet as normal, is no such thing, and the LIES that abound are far more prevelant then the truth.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 11:26:06 AM

