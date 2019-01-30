 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Venezuela, and Canada's Duplicitous Criminality

Mark Taliano

Socialism isn't the problem. The problem in Venezuela is the cancer of Western-supported deep state agencies that are subverting its political economy for the perceived benefit of a tiny transnational oligarch class.

The same agencies which helped to renovate the post 9/11 Canadian government, by ushering in the Harper Regime[1]- arguably a soft coup - and the on-going coup beneath the progressive veneer of the Trudeau regime, are hard at work in Venezuela.[2]

The Canadian government's support for Juan Guaido in the name of democracy and freedom is beyond absurd because he has almost no support in Venezuela, and he was not elected to lead the country.


#Maduro got a higher competitive vote and a greater proportion of all possible votes than any of his key detractors: #Trump #Macri #Santos or #Piñera . The plain truth about #Venezuela- Prof. Tim Anderson

The Canadian government's actions demonstrate clearly that it denies and negates democracy and freedom as policy. Nation-state sovereignty, ideological pluralism, and international law are all proven enemies to the Canadian government. This is amply demonstrated, not only in its support for the imperial puppet opposition in Venezuela, but also in the Canadian government's support for ISIS, al Qaeda and assorted terrorists in Syria[3], as well as the government's support for a neo-Nazi infested coup government[4] in Kiev.

Nation-state self-determination, ideological pluralism, democracy, and the rule of international law should be values that Western countries support rather than destroy.

Syria: The White Helmets Are Terrorist Auxiliaries

Venezuela and its allies are fighting for us all when they oppose the deep state anti-democratic cancer of lawless imperialism.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

[1] Mark Taliano, "Harper's Plan Means Canada Will Be Associated With War Crimes Instead of Peacekeeping." Huffington Post, 11 September, 2014. ( https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/mark-taliano/canada-war-crimes_b_6127190.html) Accessed 27 January, 2019.

[2] Tony Cartalucci, "US Regime Change in Venezuela: The Documented Evidence." Global Research, 20 January, 2019. (https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-regime-change-venezuela-documented-evidence/5666500) Accessed 27 January, 2019.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mark Taliano

The problem in Venezuela is the cancer of Western-supported deep state agencies that are subverting its political economy for the perceived benefit of a tiny transnational oligarch class.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 5:09:34 PM

Art Costa

Yes, Canada has shown it's face in the land of empire tools.


I've concluded that the entire US government functions as a deep state, not just the shadow one. We see this in the clear disjoint between the American people and those who sit in DC.


On the issue of Venezuela, along with the obvious motive of oil, is the one which is the most convenient of motives: to kill US grass roots movements toward socialism which manifested itself starting with OWS and than the Sanders' campaign.


Our destruction of Venezuela's economy is used to be demonstrable proof that "socialism" is a "failed" system. This is serving the MSM/Imperial empire to no end.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 7:48:55 PM

Dana Bruce Thibault

Sadly, charismatic and progressive-acting Justin Trudeau is a mind-control victim by his sadistic father Pierre. He gets regular tune-ups during his mysterious visits to master programmer Aga Khan.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 9:00:32 PM

Nelson Wight

C'est trop dommage. mon ami. Justin gets worse advice than M. Drumpf

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 9:53:24 PM

