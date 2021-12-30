 
 
Life Arts

Until the rhythm shifts

By   No comments
Rhythms of the World
Rhythms of the World
(Image by p_a_h)   Details   DMCA

Read to: .youtube.com/watch?v=CudYgvGGcgY

start at 15.00 Low volume, slow read
......................
That day I was respected
Was an argument of some kind
Then rest a moment and breathe
The pain of sitting down


At the juncture of two rhythms
One thing against the other
Tension in the abdomen
Groundwater bubbles to the surface


He makes today's choice
Walking aimlessly or sitting
Vivid memories
For those who are sensitive


A way to access
Deep gold or vibrant orange
I had to let go
Smoke in my head


Doesn't it blend beautifully
In the silvery wind?
Too little water in the body
Getting used to herbal tastes


The tiniest yellow flowers all eaten
Respite from pain
Mountains of sea trash
The advantages of decay


Climate Catastrophe
We must move to another place
People who are not reflected
They could only flee


Escape to or from Alaska
I began to lose perspective
Conversation rose and fell
At the juncture of heartbreak


Small caravans of flowers
Titanium in the valves
Lift your head because it feels
The inevitability of time


Steps polished into silence
One hand lightly on the floor
Enough time for a proper ending
I'll try to pull up a phone number


Just get a new machine
Holiest of all tools
Even if we always fail
To create an effective sequence


My peace is real
Radiating out from his face
The bond between two rescue dogs
Operates on a blockchain


I'm tapping it a thousand ways
Candidates for remote working
The question is truly an opening
You have to do this


Oh, those happy, early days
When they gathered round the table
The question is truly an opening
You have to do this


Build a healthier sandwich
Free-radical-fighting juice
Post-covid must-haves
The gaunt locust tree


Resting by the side of the road
Below ground, relentless, never sure
Hundreds have been reported
Pushing past their limits


If change is not feasible
A mantra can serve as a protection
From a fall in the woods
Until the rhythm shifts
...............
Books used:

Energetic Herbalism Kat Maier

Dreamkeepers Harvey Arden

The Mooring of Starting Out John Ashberry

Sojourners Ed Jim Rice

The Unlikely Peace at Cuchumaquic Martin Prechtel

Yoga for Body, Breath and Mind A. G. Mohan

All Creation Waits Gayle Boss

The Magazine AARP Dec / Jan 2022

Earth Medicine Earth Food Michael Weiner

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

