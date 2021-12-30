

Rhythms of the World

That day I was respected

Was an argument of some kind

Then rest a moment and breathe

The pain of sitting down





At the juncture of two rhythms

One thing against the other

Tension in the abdomen

Groundwater bubbles to the surface





He makes today's choice

Walking aimlessly or sitting

Vivid memories

For those who are sensitive





A way to access

Deep gold or vibrant orange

I had to let go

Smoke in my head





Doesn't it blend beautifully

In the silvery wind?

Too little water in the body

Getting used to herbal tastes





The tiniest yellow flowers all eaten

Respite from pain

Mountains of sea trash

The advantages of decay





Climate Catastrophe

We must move to another place

People who are not reflected

They could only flee





Escape to or from Alaska

I began to lose perspective

Conversation rose and fell

At the juncture of heartbreak





Small caravans of flowers

Titanium in the valves

Lift your head because it feels

The inevitability of time





Steps polished into silence

One hand lightly on the floor

Enough time for a proper ending

I'll try to pull up a phone number





Just get a new machine

Holiest of all tools

Even if we always fail

To create an effective sequence





My peace is real

Radiating out from his face

The bond between two rescue dogs

Operates on a blockchain





I'm tapping it a thousand ways

Candidates for remote working

The question is truly an opening

You have to do this





Oh, those happy, early days

When they gathered round the table

Build a healthier sandwich

Free-radical-fighting juice

Post-covid must-haves

The gaunt locust tree





Resting by the side of the road

Below ground, relentless, never sure

Hundreds have been reported

Pushing past their limits





If change is not feasible

A mantra can serve as a protection

From a fall in the woods

Until the rhythm shifts

