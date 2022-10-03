Ukraine's European Lives Matter! Iraqi Vietnamese Asian MidEast African Latin Lives Didn't!



War? by UVicLibraries No known copyright restrictions

(Image by UVicLibraries) Details DMCA



An Element of Racism?

While it would be expected for Western media to report fully on civilian life taken in the Ukraine by the military of US designated enemy Russia,

and for CIA managed Western media[1] to avoid reporting civilian loss of life caused by US/NATO military throughout the Third World,

people in Asia, Africa, MiddleEast and Latin America are surly noticing an element of racism with so much media attention given White European lives lost

reminding them of the complete absence of compassionate media coverage of the millions of civilian lives lost by peoples of skin of various hues of color during the many US led neocolonialist wars in their nations since the Second World War.

On September 25, 2022, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) verified a total of 5,996 civilian deaths during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 382 were children, 8,848 people were reported to have been injured.





Intense media coverage showing compassion for the six thousand lives taken by Russian military in the Ukraine is very humane. Little or no Western media attention for the many millions of lives taken by US/NATO in Asia, Africa, MidEast and Latin America is cruel and heartless.





The 2003 US invasion and war that utterly destroyed prospering Iraqi society caused between 184,382 and 207,156 civilian deaths .

In 1995, Vietnam released its official estimate of the number of people killed during the US Vietnam War: as many as 2,000,000 civilians.





Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).