 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

USS Liberty Survivor Joe Meadors: American people should be concerned about Palestinian victims of Israeli terrorism

By       Message Ann Wright       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/26/18

Author 4347
Become a Fan
  (46 fans)

(Image by Photo of Joe Meadors by David Heap)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Joe Meadors is the US delegate on the 2018 Gaza Freedom Flotilla that is underway now. He was a survivor of the 1967 Israeli air and submarine attack on the USS Liberty ship that killed 34 and left 174 seriously injured.

He witnessed the Israeli military machine gunning life rafts from the USS Liberty. He is on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla ship, the fishing trawler Al Awda, and is about halfway between Sicily and Gaza.


(Image by Photo of Al Awda by Kit Kittredge)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Joe sent the following message from the Al Awda ship:

"I am standing bridge watches. I lucked out and got the 0800-1200 and 2000-2400 watches every day. Everyone who doesn't have a specific duty (medical, journalist) must stand a bridge watch.

- Advertisement -

"Unlimited visibility, steaming about seven knots -- this brings back memories of being on-board the USS Liberty off Gaza in 1967 when the Israelis attacked our ship killing 34 and seriously injuring 174 on our ship -- and the US government let them get away with it!

"Morale is very high with anticipation of reaching Gaza successfully.

"On this small fishing boat we have many of the luxuries denied the Palestinians in Gaza.

- Advertisement -

"We can go where we want when we want to.

"We have an abundance of fresh water.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ann Wright is a 29-year US Army/Army Reserves veteran, a retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, known for her outspoken opposition to the Iraq War. She received the State Department Award for Heroism in 1997, after helping to evacuate several thousand (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rape in the Ranks: The Enemy Within

Israeli Violence Finally on Trial

Israeli Envoy calls "Estelle" a Provocation While 7 Parliamentarians Sail to Break the Blockade of Gaza

Attempting to Curtail Dissent of Seniors by Stopping Social Security Checks

Disinvited To Be a Passenger on The Swedish Boat to Gaza "Estelle"

U.S. Joins Israel in Blockading Higher Education Opportunities for Students in Gaza

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6222 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It never ceases to amaze me that DNA genetic science has proven the zionist people who occupy israhel today have no genetic connection to the Hebrews of the bible- which means the history and religion they have hijacked and turned into an occupied territory they call a country and a democracy- is not theirs!


The zionists are using the religion and history and culture of the old testament for their own greed and power trip today.


A group of zionists from Russia are behind this madness, not Hebrews of the middle east.


May god curse those who attacked the Liberty. They are heroes while those illegal occupiers of Palestine are the real terrorists and zeros.


Every dog has their day and israhel will get theirs too one day... I believe that!


Do unto others... and it will done unto the zeros of israhel.


I fully support real Hebrews, but I can not support the zionazis.


Come on Putin! The historical revenge angle! Hit it!

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 at 8:02:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 