USS Liberty Survivor Joe Meadors: American people should be concerned about Palestinian victims of Israeli terrorism



(Image by Photo of Joe Meadors by David Heap) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Joe Meadors is the US delegate on the 2018 Gaza Freedom Flotilla that is underway now. He was a survivor of the 1967 Israeli air and submarine attack on the USS Liberty ship that killed 34 and left 174 seriously injured.

He witnessed the Israeli military machine gunning life rafts from the USS Liberty. He is on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla ship, the fishing trawler Al Awda, and is about halfway between Sicily and Gaza.



(Image by Photo of Al Awda by Kit Kittredge) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Joe sent the following message from the Al Awda ship:

"I am standing bridge watches. I lucked out and got the 0800-1200 and 2000-2400 watches every day. Everyone who doesn't have a specific duty (medical, journalist) must stand a bridge watch.

- Advertisement -

"Unlimited visibility, steaming about seven knots -- this brings back memories of being on-board the USS Liberty off Gaza in 1967 when the Israelis attacked our ship killing 34 and seriously injuring 174 on our ship -- and the US government let them get away with it!

"Morale is very high with anticipation of reaching Gaza successfully.

"On this small fishing boat we have many of the luxuries denied the Palestinians in Gaza.

- Advertisement -

"We can go where we want when we want to.

"We have an abundance of fresh water.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3