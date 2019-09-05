 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/5/19

USA Denial: Gun Violence, Climate Change & Life-saving Medical Treatment

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

We Must Choose More Carefully
We Must Choose More Carefully
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Details   DMCA
Until we stop yielding rational thinking to Corporatism's mental programming, dismantling government to expedite nation collapsing, we will continually allow the few who choose to be blind, to diminish the vision of those who in their hearts know: America's future recedes each time we elect puppets of people whose post New Deal plan is to never bestow power in a government willing to lift Corporatism's Middle Class customers, working poor surfs and discarded masses yearning to breathe free of food stamps, lead water pipes, and homelessness.

Notwithstanding twenty children and six adults gunned down in a pre-Christmas mass shooting, ignoring never again, El Paso, Dayton and Odessa, Texas lawmakers have now made it easier to increase our numbers: more than 2,300 people have been killed and almost 8,400 have been wounded, in mass shootings and since 20 January 2017, more than eighty-three people have been killed and 512 wounded in America's AR-15 addiction.

There is no America the Beautiful in a Senate Majority leader who denies any attempt for our Senate to vote on any of the reasonable gun violence prevention laws, passed by the House.

No sense of a, Land of the Free, when fearing to be in public;

No justice for, one person one vote, when betrayed by Conservative citizens responsible for the integrity of their States' voting machines;

No government of, by and for the people, when electing party over country;

No Homeland Security, when living in a country without a real president; in a time of daily distribution of repetitious nonsense from a reality show host pretending to be president, atop an acting administration with a supporting cast scripted by misinformation all aided and abetted by a corporate clan's excrement on Edward R. Murrow example.

Unless we believe the globe's greatest manipulators of mega wealth and governments, are as short-sighted as a VP hiding in the wings, a Senate Majority Leader liberally stacking our judicial system with Reactionary Conservatives and the glitter gathering Trump family trusting, they can take it all with them - care about us, perhaps we should give some thought regarding what market manipulators of political parties, plan for the rest of us, as they shore up their offshore stash, investing millions in deserting earth for Mars, in a technological age where robots can fulfill most human activities.

Most living in America are doing the best they can to keep up, stay ahead and save each other from, Grim Reaper Conservatism, but being raised to believe real men don't ask for help - hearts, minds and hands full of NRA faux constitutional love - some succumb to the mental illness of easier accessibility to inflict, An American Tragedy, camouflaged in religion and patriotism.

Liberal ideals were the foundation of America's, we hold these truths, and historically, Liberals have repeatedly restored our economy, Middle Class, Homeland Security and Justice for All, after Conservatives endangered them:

  • Hoover Depression to FDR's New Deal
  • Eisenhower's Cold War to JFK's New Frontier
  • Reagan's Trickle Down to Clinton's surplus
  • Bush/Cheney Great Recession to Obama's Economic Recovery

Now, GOP Trump bleeds American life with Trade Wars, Tariffs and ignoring, The Guns of August, his neglect, incompetence and laundered money potentially paints America's oil slicked economy, blood red.

Yet, Trump/Pence didn't create the GOP. It created them.

Even before the Democratic Party produced Abigail Spanberger, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who wisely assessed, If the Environmentwere a Bank,it would have been savedalready it was championed by Eleanor Roosevelt whose contributions to gender and racial equality became the torch that lit America's path forward, and nominated our first woman ever, for the presidency of the United States.

Yet, we still follow those fighting the last war, building neighborhoods for pre-Climate Change reality and enabling Conservative Republican puppets of the NRA to drown America in its own movie goers', shoppers' and children's blood.

Where will we stand at last, after Brits reject their Brexit Trump, Putin's full-filled hopes for Americans never tiring of shooting each other and a world fearing we might fail to eject our Russian made Court Jester?

What will America be after Americans ignore the increasing numbers of farmers, cyber bullied teens and Opioid suicides?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 239 articles, 422 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Trump bleeds American life with Trade Wars, Tariffs and ignoring, The Guns of August, his neglect, incompetence and laundered money potentially paints America's oil slicked economy, blood red.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 5, 2019 at 12:58:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 