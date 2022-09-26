 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/26/22

US Hypocrisy Knows No Limits

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Joe Biden - Caricature
Joe Biden - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Details   DMCA

A US president accusing Russia of violating the UN Charter's like Trump accusing Biden of watching porn.

President Biden's condemnation of Russia at the UN on Wednesday, where he claimed Russia had violated the UN Charter by invading Ukraine, a country he ludicrously posed "no threat" to its larger neighbor, is epic hypocrisy coming from the leader of a country that not long ago invaded and destroyed Iraq based on a total fraudulent claim asserting that country was developing or even already had weapons of mass destruction.

It is illegal under the UN Charter for any country to invade or threaten to invade another country unless it is sanctioned to do so by the UN Security Council, or unless it faces an imminent threat of attack by that country.

Now under that Charter, which is a formal treaty signed and adopted by both the United States and the Soviet Union and its successor Russia, President Putin's invasion of Ukraine is to be sure illegal and a "Crime against Peace" under the UN Charter, but the US, of all nations on the UN Security Council, is the last country, and Biden, as president of the US, is the last world leader of such nations to be leveling that accusation.

How many nations has the US invaded illegally, just since WWII? Let's see, should we start from the most recent and go backward? There are so many, none of them ever posing a threat " imminent or otherwise " to the US:

* There is right now Yemen, where the US has sent in Special Forces and US combat aircraft including bombers as well as Hellfire missile-armed Drones, and has also engaged in targeting assistance to invading Saudi troops armed with US-supplied weapons and illegal anti-personnel explosives.

* There is Syria, where the US had had troops battling Syrian army troops and insurgent forces of IS for at least three presidential administrations including the Biden administration.

* There's Afghanistan, where the US illegally invaded claiming it was pursuing Al Qaeda forces said to be responsible for the 9-11 attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center in New York, but quickly shifted that to a two-decade war of mayhem against the indigenous Taliban government of the country, which it ousted, and the people of rural Afghanistan, not a single one of whom ever threatened or attacked the US.

* There's Iraq, which the US invaded twice in 1990 and 2003, and continued bombing and attacking in the intervening years, causing four million displaced people and killing by various estimates anywhere from 100,000 to one million people, most of them civilians, and most of the rest fighters trying to free their country from the US attacker and occupier.

* There is Libya, where the US exceeded (by design!) its UN-authorized establishment of a no-fly zone and using it to support the overthrow of the country's government, leaving a destroyed nation that has never recovered.

* There is Niger, where the US has waged a secret war for years against forces operating in that country, exposed only because some Special Forces soldier were killed there in an ambush.

* There is Haiti where the US sent military forces into the country and kidnapped elected leader President Jean-Bertrand Aristide and flew him into exile in South Africa, then occupying the country with US forces.

* There is Cuba, where the US has refused to leave its stolen Naval base at Guantanamo Bay, the lease for which long ago expired (the US continues to sent annual cheques for the token "rent" which Cuba refuses to cash, as the lease it long over) " something similar to Russia's recovery of Crimea, though Russia still had a valid lease on its Naval base there, which Ukraine wanted to take over.

* There is the tiny island nation of Grenada, which the US invaded in October 1983, killing defending Cuban workers at a civilian airport under construction, and overthrowing the government without even warning Britain, when Grenada was a part of the British Commonwealth, and certainly posed no threat to the US.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

Dave Lindorff, winner of a 2019 "Izzy" Award for Outstanding Independent Journalism from the Park Center for Independent Media in Ithaca, is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Indeed - Bush's AUMF 2001 and AUMF 2002 had never ever authorized all the big lies he told about Iraq and Afghanistan, for which he has not been held accountable or responsible for under 'the rule of law', yet Biden is touting for 'the rule of law' for Putin's invasion of the Ukraine. Neither Russia, the United States, and China, have signed on to the Rome Treaty to bring war criminals to justice at the International Criminal Court in the Hague. The United Kingdom has 'signed', yet has not brought Blair to justice or shipped him over to the Hague for trial - 'they acted with deceit and with deception'.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 26, 2022 at 4:56:05 PM

