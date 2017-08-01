Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend 1 (7 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

US Foreign Military Bases Aren't "Defense"

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 2   Supported 2   Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 8/1/17

"U.S. foreign military bases are the principal instruments of imperial global domination and environmental damage through wars of aggression and occupation." That's the unifying claim of the Coalition Against US Foreign Military Bases (noforeignbases.org), and it's true as far as it goes. But as a signer of the Coalition's endorsement form, I think it's worth taking the argument a bit further. The maintenance of nearly 1,000 US military bases on foreign soil isn't just a nightmare for peaceniks. It's also also an objective threat to US national security.

A reasonable definition of "national defense," it seems to me, is the maintenance of sufficient weaponry and trained military personnel to protect a country from, and effectively retaliate against, foreign attacks. The existence of US bases abroad runs counter to the defensive element of that mission and only very poorly supports the retaliatory part.

Defensively, scattering US military might piecemeal around the world -- especially in countries where the populace resents that military presence -- multiplies the number of vulnerable American targets. Each base must have its own separate security apparatus for immediate defense, and must maintain (or at least hope for) an ability to reinforce and resupply from elsewhere in the event of sustained attack. That makes the scattered US forces more, not less, vulnerable.

When it comes to retaliation and ongoing operations, US foreign bases are stationary rather than mobile, and in the event of war all of them, not just the ones engaged in offensive missions, have to waste resources on their own security that could otherwise be put into those missions.

They're also redundant. The US already possesses permanent, and mobile, forces far better suited to projecting force over the horizon to every corner of the planet on demand: Its Carrier Strike Groups, of which there are 11 and each of which allegedly disposes of more firepower than that expended by all sides over the entire course of World War Two. The US keeps these mighty naval forces constantly on the move or on station in various parts of the world and can put one or more such groups off any coastline in a matter of days.

The purposes of foreign US military bases are partly aggressive. Our politicians like the idea that everything happening everywhere is their business.

They're also partly financial. The main purpose of the US "defense" establishment since World War Two has been to move as much money as possible from your pockets to the bank accounts of politically connected "defense" contractors. Foreign bases are an easy way to blow large amounts of money in precisely that way.

Shutting down those foreign bases and bringing the troops home are essential first steps in creating an actual national defense.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 2   Supported 2   Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Snowden and Media Friends: L'etat, C'est Nous

Bernie Sanders Won't Drop Out. Here's Why.

Seth Rich, the DNC, and WikiLeaks: The Plot Thickens

Just Say No to Draft Registration for Women -- and Men

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Bob Stuart

Become a Fan
Author 26603

(Member since Nov 19, 2008), 3 fans, 1 articles, 404 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

For some perspective, imagine a world where this was common practice. The U.S. would have thousands of foreign bases from many countries, including most of the propped-up dictatorial "allies." It would certainly make the pub brawls more interesting.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2017 at 4:15:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 371 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The war machine is the first consideration as immense profit flows from it. That it is contrary to anything humanitarian is of no concern to those to whom it benefits. Misery and death are it's direct result and must be continuous everywhere for the insane concept that it embodies to be accepted and justified. Fear and paranoia are it's fuel and it is fueled constantly by the enemies of mankind.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2017 at 5:03:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Gerard Ange'

Become a Fan
Author 52387
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 18, 2010), 2 articles, 26 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Great Article.... Thank you For Writing it...!

I hope that everyone that reads it Re-posts it on Twitter and every other social media site out there.. and the people that read those posts... continue to re-post it until it etches into the minds of every person and citizen of all political parties in this land we call the USA.

Knowing these truths.... is a prerequisite to surviving the future... As the trajectory of lies and twisted logic continue to pollute the minds of our citizens in the Media 24X7 !

Our citizens need to know without any doubt... how deeply that we all have been lied to by our media and by the people elected and un-elected that are steering the wheels of power in our Government!!!!

In Order to Survive,... We Must Resist!!!
#EndTheCIA

~~

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2017 at 5:28:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 