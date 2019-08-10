 
 
"Twisted," "Obscene" Presidential Photo Op in El Paso

Photo shows Melania Trump holding infant orphaned by El Paso killer
Photo shows Melania Trump holding infant orphaned by El Paso killer
At first glance, this looks like a happy family photo...The president and first lady are smiling, the president almost looks gleeful, giving a thumbs up, and the baby in the arms of the first lady looks happy.

The backstory is horrifying. This photo was taken in El Paso. This is the baby who survived the shooting because both of his parents died shielding him from a white supremacist who hunted them down for being Hispanic, apparently inspired by the president's rhetoric. The president is apparently using the baby as a photo prop.

In his OpEd "Trump's El Paso Photo Is Obscene" in The Atlantic, Graeme Wood says "The president's callousness has reached a new low: smiling, flashing a thumbs-up next to an orphaned infant," and calls this photo "one of the most twisted things I have seen in a long time."

Meryl Ann Butler

  New Content

There is a petition here:

click here

I'm not sure we can petition the WH occupant into appropriate behavior, but at least one can go on record with moral views.


Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 2:06:48 PM

Author 0
Janet Supriano

Six years ago, chemo made me nauseous.

The damn paper towels for Puerto Ricans made me puke.

(and I was mad at the people who caught them instead of beaning the idiot with them)

Now .. this picture, ...well, my morals and I need to go to bed and sleep.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 4:51:22 PM

Author 0
Kenneth Lee

Left to Right: POS, POS, POS, innocent baby, Reluctant POS...

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 2:46:17 AM

Author 0
