"Twisted," "Obscene" Presidential Photo Op in El Paso



Photo shows Melania Trump holding infant orphaned by El Paso killer

(Image by fox6now.com) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

At first glance, this looks like a happy family photo...The president and first lady are smiling, the president almost looks gleeful, giving a thumbs up, and the baby in the arms of the first lady looks happy.

The backstory is horrifying. This photo was taken in El Paso. This is the baby who survived the shooting because both of his parents died shielding him from a white supremacist who hunted them down for being Hispanic, apparently inspired by the president's rhetoric. The president is apparently using the baby as a photo prop.

In his OpEd "Trump's El Paso Photo Is Obscene" in The Atlantic, Graeme Wood says "The president's callousness has reached a new low: smiling, flashing a thumbs-up next to an orphaned infant," and calls this photo "one of the most twisted things I have seen in a long time."

🤯 For 10 minutes I've been trying to think of a caption for this photo montage but Ana Navarro-Cárdenas @ananavarro… https://t.co/2ICOQgPuvR at https://t.co/2ICOQgPuvR - Advertisement - August 10, 2019

@greenhousenyt They are posing with the baby because it is the only human “willing“ to meet with him. All the other… https://t.co/hCBoLqeaSI at https://t.co/hCBoLqeaSI — Jorie graham (@jorie_graham) August 9, 2019

- Advertisement -

RT @ddale8: Meeting the medical staff at an El Paso hospital yesterday, Trump started talking about...crowd sizes. As dishonestly as usual.… at — Love God. Love Neighbor. Welcome the Stranger. (@Schmidtyschtuff) August 10, 2019