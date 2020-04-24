 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Turkey's Erdogan Tangled In His Own Web Of Deceit

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 513190
Message Ahmad Al Khaled

President Erdogan
President Erdogan
(Image by CommerceGov)   Details   DMCA

"Zero problems with neighbors", was the catchy motto selected by then Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Erdogan for his country's foreign policy not so long ago. These days, when the relations of Turkey with neighbors and more distant states alike appear to be made of problems almost entirely, the motto looks like a dark joke, a one that didn't age well (or did, depending on the point of view) and gives grounds for re-evaluation of the Turkish leadership's actions and decisions that led the country to its current state.

Indeed, it was in the relations with its neighbors, first and foremost Syria, where Turkey faced the crucial challenges over the past few years. Under the leadership of Recep Erdogan Turkey intervened into the Syrian conflict, having cut ties with the government of Bashar al-Assad and started open military confrontation with the Syrian Kurds.

As the Syrian crisis quickly escalated from a local conflict to a full-blown proxy war involving both regional and global powers, Turkey's move threatened to undermine its relations with the concerned parties. Ankara's intervention clashed with the interests of all of Russia, Iran and the US, putting bilateral ties and projects under threat.

The acquisition of Russian S-400 missile systems went through only after multiple delays and difficulties. In turn, the US removed Turkey from F-35 joint fighter program altogether. Turkey-Iran relations also experienced a a substantial decline. Moreover, aggressive policies pursued by Turkish leadership unnerved NATO members, prompting them to reconsider Turkey's status in the alliance.

Already worsening relations with European states were further deteriorated by Turkey's ambiguous stance on the migration crisis after Erdogan elected to exploit the issue to blackmail the EU leaders. Simultaneously he threatening to open borders and demanded financial assistance.

The same stands true for Turkey's actions in Libya, where Ankara supports the Government of National Accord, and hence confronts the Libyan National Army led by strongman Khalifa Hafter, who is backed by both regional players and EU states wary of a new influx of migrants from Libya.

It is no surprise that Turkey's ungainly efforts to export its Syrian experience to Libya brought equally woeful results. As in Syria, Ankara found itself in collision with Moscow and resorted to verbal attacks against the Russians. Imagine the absurdity of the situation: Turkey accused Russia of sending Syrian militants to Libya despite Recep Erdogan's open claims about Turkey doing the very same (it must be noted that Erdogan's statements did not discourage Turkish police from arresting two journalists who reported on death of a Turkish intelligence officer in Libya). And on top of that, Turkey pays double the amount of reward Russia allegedly provides to those willing to travel to Libya, according to an Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov.

Israeli analyst backing Turkish narrative is peculiar enough to suggest that Erdogan's meddling with a three-dimensional chess game was, unbeknown to him, exploited by a much more competent player who did not miss the opportunity to create tension where it suits them.

It is only to be expected that sooner or later, likely the former, taking into account the situation the schemes cunningly composed and guilefully executed by the Turkish leadership will end in the only possible and totally foreseeable way Recep Erdogan finding himself tangled in his own web of deceit. For that, he will have no one to blame but his ambitions.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ahmad Al Khaled Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Syrian journalist focused on foreign involvement in the Syrian conflict. I run Special Monitoring Mission to Syria.
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US-Backed Syrian Fighters Plan to Capture Russian Military Personnel

Policy of Self-Destruction: Turkey supplies Syrian fighters with military equipment

Idlib Residents Welcome Syrian Arab Army

A Bellicose Loneliness of Erdogan

Syrian refugee camps are in danger of extinction from COVID-19

White Helmets prepare for yet another false-flag chemical attack in Idlib

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 