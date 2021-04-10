The Neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017 chanted "Jews will not replace us." The mass shooter at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018, carried out his grisly murders of Jews because he believed in replacement theory.

Tucker blamed "the Democratic Party" for the alleged replacement scheme. Since over 70% of Jews vote Democratic, this diction can be seen as a dog whistle. Jewish civil rights groups have called for Carlson to be fired.

Studies show that immigrants don't take jobs from locally-born Americans. Rather, they create jobs. Moreover, immigrants are associated with increased economic growth, so everyone gets better off, as even the conservative American Enterprise Institute argues.. The alternative to immigration is to decline, as the Japanese are doing. They're expected to fall from 130 million to 80 million, and no one knows what that will look like economically or geopolitically, but it seems clear that they will shrink on both accounts if they let it happen. I don't need to try to knock down the monstrous charge that Jewish Americans are in any way responsible for immigration policy, which was passed in 1965 by a largely WASP Congress and signed by Lyndon Johnson, a member of the Disciples of Christ.

Tucker Carlson's own family could easily be targeted by the hate he spews. Despite his WASP name and demeanor, Carlson is descended on his mother's side from Cesar Maurice Lombardi (1845-1919), a Catholic Swiss Italian who immigrated to the United States during the big wave of 1850-1924.

Let us just recall that in 1891 some of New Orleans' most upstanding and prominent citizens participated in one of the largest mass lynchings in US history, of 11 Italian-Americans. Tucker Carlson's great-great grandfather could have been among the victims if he had immigrated to that city.

Carlson works for Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox "news," an Australian of "English, Irish and Scottish" ancestry, who immigrated to the United States and became a naturalized citizen. In fact, if it weren't for the immigrant Murdoch, Carlson would have been fired long ago. His advertisers have fled because he is so horrible, and Murdoch, a multi-billionaire, carries him as a loss leader.

Carlson says that immigration violates the principle of "one person, one vote" and that his franchise is being diluted by the newcomers.

Well, I have an ancestor who fought in the Revolutionary War, and my Rudolph and Cole ancestors came to the US before Mr. Lombardi (in 1785 and 1830 respectively). So did Tucker Carlson's family deprive mine of the franchise and dilute our vote? Hell, did Rupert Murdoch deprive me of the franchise by coming here from Melbourne and ruining American news the way he ruined Australian, with appeals to racism and climate change denial and illegal wiretapping and monopoly practices?

The multiple waves of immigrants who have come to the United States haven't "diluted" the "white" vote because "whiteness" is made up. It hasn't meant the same thing two decades in a row. Mr. Murdoch's Irish line would have caused him to be called "black" in Boston in the 19th century.

As I pointed out to the odious Trump and Ann Coulter, founding father Ben Franklin only really thought the English were white:

"Which leads me to add one Remark: That the Number of purely white People in the World is proportionably very small. All Africa is black or tawny. Asia chiefly tawny. America (exclusive of the new Comers) wholly so. And in Europe, the Spaniards, Italians, French, Russians and Swedes, are generally of what we call a swarthy Complexion; as are the Germans also, the Saxons only excepted, who with the English, make the principal Body of White People on the Face of the Earth. I could wish their Numbers were increased."

Tucker Carlson's paternal birth grandmother, Dorothy Anderson, was obviously Swedish, the swarthy gal.

That's right, between a grandmother who was an Anderson and a mother who was a Lombardi, Carlson is not white by Ben Franklin's definition. Every day, he dilutes the votes of the white English who have been driven into the minority by his like.

Carlson told Grand Wizard Mark Steyn on Fox,

