Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Trump to me: "Could I take a bad fall?"

365/56 Bellies to the Wind
From Don the other day I got a grim call,
And he asked me "Phil, could I take a bad fall?"
I said, "Mr. Prez, worry not that blond pate,
It's red herring, it's bull, it's something they ate.
R-Gate's been going since Day One of your term,
And still in this apple they can't find a worm."
He said that it wasn't the worm-app as such,
That troubled his sleep as nearly so much
As the apple itself, which everyone's munching,
Leaving great policies to everyone's punching:
"How can I repeal Obama Care,
When half of Wash-town is pulling my hair?"
I told Mr. Prez, yes, he had a good point,
Policy and scandal were just not conjoint,
If what you wanted was to run U.S. Gov,
And make some changes in programs thereof.
You can bloat the defense budge', fatten fat cats,
But try changing something and out come the bats.
"But that's the future, the inev let's admit:
You've Trumpeted loud and have all in a snit.
From now till your last day it's scandal du jour,
One after another till Mike your Hoosier,
Takes your baton giving thanks to sweet Jesus,
That impeachment and trial finally did seize us."
This, I can tell you, ol' Don took not lightly,
And stormed and shouted and yes, did swear brightly,
Saying in effect that they're all out to get him,
And not just harry and hassle and fret him:
"This never happened to Obama or Bush,
And that was one guy who deserved a kicked tush!"
I said he was right, he'd been whacked enough,
Even as prezes go, he took tons of guff,
But George and Barack both had friends galore,
To shield their moves when they stole from the store.
"Your gripe is legit, Don, but you've got to see,
You can't burn your forest and still be a tree."

 

http://www.philipkraske.com

I was born in Detroit in 1959, though I lived my formative years in Stillwater, Minnesota, a town just south of Garrison Keillor's Lake Wobegon, or at least one of the villages he based it on. I graduated from Stillwater High in 1977 and from the
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

