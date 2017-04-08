Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Syria Strategy

By       Message Harold Novikoff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From flickr.com: 170310-N-DZ075-0106 {MID-71487}
170310-N-DZ075-0106
(Image by Photograph Curator)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Don't take this statement as "expert" analysis. It is just my gut feeling that the timing of the missile attack on Syria was not motivated by moral outrage over the previous poison-gas attack, supposedly by Assad's forces. The hurried "proof" offered of responsibility for that attack was no more convincing than the Weapons of Mass Destruction proof given for starting the Iraq war, as others have pointed out. Never mind that so many nations world-wide supported our attack.

Certainly, steps should be taken to remove Russia's decisive participation in Syria, justified by it being "invited" to help defend Assad's government. But justified civil wars are an internal matter that occur when negotiation fails to rectify intolerable policies of an existing government, and the outcome should not be determined by outside nations having their own interests at stake, as we have been so often involved. (If only that were true; even our own War of Independence depended on France's intervention. To my knowledge, there was no significant foreign intervention in our Civil War.)

Before Russia's intervention, the Syrian uprising seemed to be progressing well towards a victory of the Arab Spring awakening over archaic forces of oppression.

If we stop to think about it, it appears that the missile attack was opportunistically timed to coincide with Trump's rapidly declining approval ratings and conspicuous failures in the short term he has been in office. Brash military moves usually rally patriotic support among the vast majority and push other issues to the background. This might help Trump's ratings, and getting some of his reactionary policies passed through Congress and Gorsuch appointed to the Supreme Court. What will happen to Trump's hints of detente with Russia? Intensified "cold war", with China supporting Russia? Is he making America safe? Perhaps this move was not well thought-out.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Democracy Obsolete?

It IS Happening Here

A Review of the Islamic Fundamentalist Crisis Confronting All of Us

A Religion For Our Times

The Not So Supreme Court

Putting The Brakes On Our Runaway Economy

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 