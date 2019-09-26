Tulsi on Impeachment

As much as I admire and respect Tulsi Gabbard, and think what a wonderful contrast in wisdom and compassion she would present to the existing image of our presidency, I still believe we need a more fundamental transformation of our political climate than she advocates. She may be right about the effort to impeach Trump being a distraction from the main purpose of defeating him in the coming election and, when you consider the power of the opposing political institution with its wealth and pervasive media influence, may risk the chances of doing so. However, I think there is a larger issue at stake that must be presented.

Having Donald Trump as a candidate is like opening up the gates of prisons and insane asylums and allowing the inmates to run for president. His name should not be on the ticket. The primary campaign presents the self-selected candidates and supposedly gives the public the opportunity to screen their qualifications and motives. This process is very superficial, subject to all the distortions we witness in our sleazy, money-contaminated election process. The constitution requires only that the candidate is a citizen of a certain age.

It is during the primary process that we need a thorough investigation of the candidates qualifications to hold this vital office- their complete history of accomplishment, their record of integrity in public and private matters, the behind-the-scenes political and business connections if any, their tax records, their proposals for the benefit of the general welfare and the promotion of peace and justice for all, etc.. The qualifications to hold office of president of the U.S.A. should be investigated far more thoroughly than a position in the academic or professional fields.

The impeachment process represents the failure to accomplish these purposes before the candidate is nominated for office so that we don't end up with an "accident" like Trump - someone whose main qualification is to spin lies stemming from an eccentric personality. It is a constitutional defect that needs correction if we are to have real democracy.