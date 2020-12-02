Trump's Support for Israel's Killing of Iranian Scientist Could Lead to War

From Truthout

In the weeks remaining before Joe Biden's inauguration, Donald Trump is taking actions including aiding and abetting murder to prevent his successor from pursuing diplomacy with Iran.

On November 27, Israel assassinated Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist. International law expert Richard Falk called it "an outrageous act of state terrorism." Although the Israeli government has not claimed credit for the illegal killing, there is little doubt of its culpability. Trump implicitly praised the assassination, retweeting a comment by Israeli journalist and intelligence expert Yossi Melman that the killing was a "major psychological and professional blow" to Iran. This was an "implicit approval if there ever was one," according to Sina Toossi, a senior research analyst at the National Iranian American Council.

The Israel Defense Forces have been ordered to prepare for a possible U.S. military attack on Iran before Trump's term ends, senior Israeli officials told Axios. They expect "a very sensitive period" leading up to Biden's inauguration.

In mid-November, Trump requested plans to attack Iran's Natanz nuclear power facility but was reportedly talked out of it. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia and strategized about Iran. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and several countries in the Gulf to discuss Iran.

During Pompeo's visit to the Gulf, the U.S. Central Command announced that B-52 strategic bombers carried out a "short-notice, long-range mission into the Middle East...to deter aggression and reassure U.S. partners and allies."

And in an unusual move, the U.S. military sent the aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Nimitz back to the Gulf region following the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

"All options are on the table," State Department officials who were traveling with Pompeo told reporters.

Israeli leaders think Iran poses an existential threat to Israel's existence, in spite of the fact that Iran has never attacked Israel or any other country in the last 200 years. In fact, Israel is the only Middle East country that has nuclear weapons and it refuses to join the new UN International Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

At Netanyahu's urging, Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, which was preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. And in January, the Trump administration illegally assassinated Iran's top general, Qassim Suleimani. Shortly before that assassination, Pompeo followed the same pattern traveling and meetings with U.S. allies in the region, according to Iranian American journalist Negar Mortazavi.

The Iran nuclear agreement is embodied in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiated during the Obama administration between Iran, the U.S., France, U.K., Russia, China, Germany and the European Union. Iran, which has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is only intended for peaceful purposes, agreed to restrict its uranium enrichment and other nuclear activities. In return, it received relief from the punishing U.S. sanctions. The UN International Atomic Energy Agency certified several times that Iran was complying with its obligations under the agreement. Nevertheless, Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and re-imposed the sanctions against Iran.

One year after the U.S. withdrawal, Iran began to pull back from its commitments under the JCPOA, which allows a party to abandon its obligations if another party is in noncompliance. Trump intensified the sanctions that have devastated Iran's economy, impoverished 82 million Iranians and hindered its ability to respond to the pandemic. With his campaign of "maximum pressure" on Iran, Trump has waged economic warfare against the Iranian people.

As Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has suggested, it appears that Trump has outsourced much of his Middle East policy to Israel, which has led to the worst relations between the U.S. and Iran in 40 years.

Trump spent his entire presidency enabling Israel's illegal oppression of the Palestinians, with self-identified evangelicals Pompeo and Mike Pence driving Trump's Israel policy. Christian Zionists believe there will be no second coming of Jesus until the Temple in Jerusalem is rebuilt, and that is more likely to happen if the Temple Mount remains under Jewish rather than Palestinian control.

To enable Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, the Trump administration illegally declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel, defended unlawful Jewish settlements on Palestinian land, supported Israel's illegal annexation of 30 percent of the occupied West Bank and illegally recognized Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

