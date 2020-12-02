 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/2/20

Trump's Support for Israel's Killing of Iranian Scientist Could Lead to War

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 7148
Message Marjorie Cohn
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

From Truthout

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr)   Details   DMCA

In the weeks remaining before Joe Biden's inauguration, Donald Trump is taking actions including aiding and abetting murder to prevent his successor from pursuing diplomacy with Iran.

On November 27, Israel assassinated Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist. International law expert Richard Falk called it "an outrageous act of state terrorism." Although the Israeli government has not claimed credit for the illegal killing, there is little doubt of its culpability. Trump implicitly praised the assassination, retweeting a comment by Israeli journalist and intelligence expert Yossi Melman that the killing was a "major psychological and professional blow" to Iran. This was an "implicit approval if there ever was one," according to Sina Toossi, a senior research analyst at the National Iranian American Council.

The Israel Defense Forces have been ordered to prepare for a possible U.S. military attack on Iran before Trump's term ends, senior Israeli officials told Axios. They expect "a very sensitive period" leading up to Biden's inauguration.

In mid-November, Trump requested plans to attack Iran's Natanz nuclear power facility but was reportedly talked out of it. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia and strategized about Iran. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and several countries in the Gulf to discuss Iran.

During Pompeo's visit to the Gulf, the U.S. Central Command announced that B-52 strategic bombers carried out a "short-notice, long-range mission into the Middle East...to deter aggression and reassure U.S. partners and allies."

And in an unusual move, the U.S. military sent the aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Nimitz back to the Gulf region following the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

"All options are on the table," State Department officials who were traveling with Pompeo told reporters.

Trump Appears to Have Outsourced His Iran Policy to Israel

Israeli leaders think Iran poses an existential threat to Israel's existence, in spite of the fact that Iran has never attacked Israel or any other country in the last 200 years. In fact, Israel is the only Middle East country that has nuclear weapons and it refuses to join the new UN International Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

At Netanyahu's urging, Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, which was preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. And in January, the Trump administration illegally assassinated Iran's top general, Qassim Suleimani. Shortly before that assassination, Pompeo followed the same pattern traveling and meetings with U.S. allies in the region, according to Iranian American journalist Negar Mortazavi.

The Iran nuclear agreement is embodied in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiated during the Obama administration between Iran, the U.S., France, U.K., Russia, China, Germany and the European Union. Iran, which has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is only intended for peaceful purposes, agreed to restrict its uranium enrichment and other nuclear activities. In return, it received relief from the punishing U.S. sanctions. The UN International Atomic Energy Agency certified several times that Iran was complying with its obligations under the agreement. Nevertheless, Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and re-imposed the sanctions against Iran.

One year after the U.S. withdrawal, Iran began to pull back from its commitments under the JCPOA, which allows a party to abandon its obligations if another party is in noncompliance. Trump intensified the sanctions that have devastated Iran's economy, impoverished 82 million Iranians and hindered its ability to respond to the pandemic. With his campaign of "maximum pressure" on Iran, Trump has waged economic warfare against the Iranian people.

As Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has suggested, it appears that Trump has outsourced much of his Middle East policy to Israel, which has led to the worst relations between the U.S. and Iran in 40 years.

Trump spent his entire presidency enabling Israel's illegal oppression of the Palestinians, with self-identified evangelicals Pompeo and Mike Pence driving Trump's Israel policy. Christian Zionists believe there will be no second coming of Jesus until the Temple in Jerusalem is rebuilt, and that is more likely to happen if the Temple Mount remains under Jewish rather than Palestinian control.

To enable Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, the Trump administration illegally declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel, defended unlawful Jewish settlements on Palestinian land, supported Israel's illegal annexation of 30 percent of the occupied West Bank and illegally recognized Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Marjorie Cohn Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Marjorie Cohn is professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, former president of the National Lawyers Guild, deputy secretary general of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers, and a member of the National Advisory Board of Veterans for Peace. Her most recent book is Drones and Targeted Killing: Legal, Moral, and Geopolitical Issues. See  (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Stanford Antiwar Alums Call for War Crimes Investigation of Condoleezza Rice

Robert Mueller Is Moving Toward Donald Trump

"Big Brother is Watching You" -- Beyond Orwell's Worst Nightmare

Bradley Manning Treatment Reveals Continued Government Complicity in Torture

Obama's Af-Pak War is Illegal

Obama Spells New Hope for Human Rights

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 