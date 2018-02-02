Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Trump's State of Union Address... A Nazi-Like Rally

Tuesday night, January 31, Donald Trump began his first State of the Union message by declaring, "Each day since [he took office], we have gone forward with a clear vision and a righteous mission--to make America great again for all Americans."

Then for 80 bellicose minutes he made clear what that meant.

Trump threatened to unleash America's "unmatched power" and a rebuilt nuclear arsenal against terrorists, "rogue regimes," and global rivals like Russia and China. He threatened Iran and ominously warned that he may have to deal with the "depraved" North Korean regime "very soon." He said his regime would now label its enemies "unlawful combatants" and "annihilate" or capture them, international law be damned. He announced the globally hated torture center at Guanta'namo would be kept open.

To Trump, American Lives Are the Only Ones That Matter

Trump said it was his "sacred duty" to protect American citizens and made clear they were the only ones among the earth's seven-plus-billion people that matter.

He relentlessly targeted millions of immigrants, equating them with MS-13 gang members, criminals, and terrorists, claiming they "break into our country," flood communities with drugs, and kill innocent Americans. He dangled a possible path for citizenship for 1.8 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, provided they stay in line and conform to what Trump considers being a rightful American. But as revcom.us analyzed in "Points of Orientation: Defeat the Racist Immigration 'Deal': NO to the White Supremacist Ransom Note!" he offered this "deal" in order to target many millions more and radically transform U.S. immigration policy on a racist, make America white again basis.

For Trump, worthy "Americans" are those who are patriotic, flag-waving, god-fearing citizens, loyal and obedient to his white American supremacist agenda.

Cast Away Illusions, Prepare for Struggle

Anyone who still believes Trump has no ideology or agenda or that he's just crazy needs to listen to this State of the Union speech and confront reality. Trump is a FASCIST. His fascism is rooted in white supremacy, patriarchy, extreme religious fundamentalism, and America First chauvinism. It's a fascism that springs from America's history and the contradictions its capitalist-imperialist ruling class faces right now. His program is an American version of Hitler's "Deutschland Uber Alles"--Germany above all else--except Hitler never had nuclear weapons.

Tuesday night, Trump doubled-down. He made clear his fascist regime is determined to fight through any obstacles their ruling class opponents put in their way and carry through the fascist reorganization of all society. The Republicans loudly cheered all the way through, capping off the evening with chants of "USA! USA! USA!"

The "opposition" Democrats mostly sat quietly through this Nazi-like horror show, but applauded, even stood, at any mention of the police, military, American heroism, or anything they could unite with, like more American jobs or the infrastructure. Why? Because, like Obama said, they're on the "same team" that Trump is and represent the same oppressive system. The Democrats' differences with Trump are over how to advance that system's interests. Their words and actions cover up and normalize Trump's fascism, and in many ways accelerate its consolidation.

The Trump/Pence fascist regime is barreling ahead--Trump made that plain last night. It is urgent that people face this regime's fascism, and the grave danger it poses for humanity. But it's still possible for the determined, courageous actions of millions, taking the streets in nonviolent political protest, demanding "The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go," to oust these monsters and prevent an unimaginable global catastrophe. Trump's State of the Union address should serve as a loud wake-up call and loud clarion call for millions to join in this history-making effort.


(Image by revcom.us)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Click to watch this film at OpEd News.

Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party
 

