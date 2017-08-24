Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Running Out of Friends, and It's His Own Fault

By       Message Jim Hightower     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/24/17

Author 8272
Become a Fan
  (35 fans)

From Other Words

- Advertisement -

Seems like the only one still standing by him is David Duke. They deserve each other.

From flickr.com: YOU'RE FIRED!! {MID-155009}
YOU'RE FIRED!!
(Image by torbakhopper)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I hate to say this, but I'm starting to feel sorry for Donald Trump. He's only been in office for half a year, and already he's running out of Americans to attack.

- Advertisement -

Of course, he came into office already having notched his AK-47 Twitter rifle with hundreds of hits on the American citizenry -- including "nasty women," Mexican Americans, and Muslim Americans.

Since then, he's repeatedly used the presidential bully pulpit for mass-bullying assaults on every reporter who refuses to be a Sean Hannity-style suck-up to The Donald.

The trigger-happy tweeter-in-chief also relishes gunning down his own political kin.

- Advertisement -

He blasted all House Republicans who voted for a "mean" health care bill, after he'd personally pushed them to pass it. He called for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell to commit political hara-kiri for failing to pass his abominable Trumpcare bill, which was meaner than mean. And he publicly shoots down his own top appointees, from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to his short-lived mouthpiece Anthony Scaramucci.

Even White House chief Strategist Stephen Bannon has taken a hit and been sent packing.

Then there was "The Great Donald Debacle" -- his bumbling, shameful response to the racist, anti-Semitic rampage in Charlottesville by a menagerie of neo-Nazis, KKK thugs, and swastika-clad white supremacists.

Trump's empathy with these far-right extremists was so appalling that even his multimillionaire allies in Fortune 500 corporations gagged. Led by Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, Trump's two big corporate advisory panels abolished themselves in protest.

The petulant president, clueless as usual about political symbolism, tweeted an angry potshot at Frazier -- who happened to be one of only two African Americans on Trump's 47-member corporate committees.

But our foam-at-the-mouth president still has one loyal friend by his side: Ku Klux Klan veteran David Duke. Perfect -- they deserve each other.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is not about free trade. It's a corporate coup d'etat -- against us!

The Post Office is not broke -- and it hasn't taken any of our tax money since 1971

The plutocrats who bankrolled the GOP primaries -- and what they want in return

Citizens United Against Citizens United: A Grassroots Campaign to Restore Democracy

The Audacity of Greed

The Trans-Pacific Trade Scam

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 