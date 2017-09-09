Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's Policy Catastrophe

By       Message Robert B. Reich     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 9/9/17

Author 47089
Become a Fan
  (120 fans)

From Robert Reich Blog

From flickr.com: Donald Trump, the Snake Oil Salesman that Conned America {MID-146906}
Donald Trump, the Snake Oil Salesman that Conned America
(Image by Beverly & Pack)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

It's easy to get caught up in the deeply flawed character of Donald Trump. We also need to recognize the policy catastrophe of this presidency.

This past week Trump ordered an end to the Obama-era executive action that shielded around 800,000 young undocumented immigrants -- often called Dreamers -- from deportation under what's been known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

He then passed the buck to Congress, giving it six months to make the Dreamers legal. It's a cruel joke. The Republican congress hasn't exactly distinguished itself on its ability to get anything done, especially when it comes to helping people in need.

- Advertisement -

Trump's argument that Obama exceeded his executive authority in allowing the Dreamers to stay is bizarre, coming from an administration that has exercised breathtakingly broad authority over immigration by banning travel from six Muslim countries.

His decision puts these young people in legal limbo, adds to the uncertainty of their lives, and imposes burdens on families financially dependent on them.

And for what reason? There's zero evidence Dreamers are taking jobs away from native-born Americans. In fact, evidence points in the opposite direction: They've been generating economic activity that's created more jobs.

- Advertisement -

Look at other Trump decisions -- banning transgender people from military service, siding in court with a businessman who doesn't want to sell his services to gay couples, weakening the standard for responding to sexual violence in universities, demanding money for his "wall," banning Syrian refugees and reducing by half the number of refugees admitted to the United States.

Each of these is unnecessarily cruel toward people who are vulnerable and needy.

Why is he doing this? To shore up his base, and to deflect attention from investigations into his campaign's possible collusion with Russia in helping him win the election.

Meanwhile, Trump is neglecting or worsening the five genuinely big problems facing America:

1. The proliferation of nuclear warheads and missiles around the world, most recently the danger posed by North Korea.

What is Trump doing about this? Trying to get America out of its nuclear deal with Iran, thereby giving Iran and excuse to revive its nuclear program. And he's doing nothing about North Korea, whose own nuclear program accelerated after Trump said during his campaign that he might support allowing Japan and South Korea to develop nuclear weapons.

- Advertisement -

2. Climate change, as exemplified by ever larger and more destructive hurricanes and coastal flooding.

Trump's response? Taking the United States out of the Paris Accord, reversing every major initiative at the Environmental Protection Agency, and filling his administration with climate-change deniers.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://robertreich.org/

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)

Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It

What Mitt Romney Really Represents

What to Do About Disloyal Corporations

The Gas Wars

The Minimum Wage, Guns, Healthcare, and the Meaning of a Decent Society

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 