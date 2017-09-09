From Robert Reich Blog

It's easy to get caught up in the deeply flawed character of Donald Trump. We also need to recognize the policy catastrophe of this presidency.

This past week Trump ordered an end to the Obama-era executive action that shielded around 800,000 young undocumented immigrants -- often called Dreamers -- from deportation under what's been known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

He then passed the buck to Congress, giving it six months to make the Dreamers legal. It's a cruel joke. The Republican congress hasn't exactly distinguished itself on its ability to get anything done, especially when it comes to helping people in need.

Trump's argument that Obama exceeded his executive authority in allowing the Dreamers to stay is bizarre, coming from an administration that has exercised breathtakingly broad authority over immigration by banning travel from six Muslim countries.

His decision puts these young people in legal limbo, adds to the uncertainty of their lives, and imposes burdens on families financially dependent on them.

And for what reason? There's zero evidence Dreamers are taking jobs away from native-born Americans. In fact, evidence points in the opposite direction: They've been generating economic activity that's created more jobs.

Look at other Trump decisions -- banning transgender people from military service, siding in court with a businessman who doesn't want to sell his services to gay couples, weakening the standard for responding to sexual violence in universities, demanding money for his "wall," banning Syrian refugees and reducing by half the number of refugees admitted to the United States.

Each of these is unnecessarily cruel toward people who are vulnerable and needy.

Why is he doing this? To shore up his base, and to deflect attention from investigations into his campaign's possible collusion with Russia in helping him win the election.

Meanwhile, Trump is neglecting or worsening the five genuinely big problems facing America:

1. The proliferation of nuclear warheads and missiles around the world, most recently the danger posed by North Korea.

What is Trump doing about this? Trying to get America out of its nuclear deal with Iran, thereby giving Iran and excuse to revive its nuclear program. And he's doing nothing about North Korea, whose own nuclear program accelerated after Trump said during his campaign that he might support allowing Japan and South Korea to develop nuclear weapons.

2. Climate change, as exemplified by ever larger and more destructive hurricanes and coastal flooding.

Trump's response? Taking the United States out of the Paris Accord, reversing every major initiative at the Environmental Protection Agency, and filling his administration with climate-change deniers.

