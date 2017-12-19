From Paul Craig Roberts Website



What do we make of Trump's national security speech? First of all, it is the military/security complex's speech, and it is inconsistent with Trump's intention of normalizing relations with Russia.

The military/security complex, using Trump's position as President, has defined Russia and China as "revisionist powers," Washington's rivals who seek to put their own national interests ahead of Washington's unilateralism. Russia and China are "revisionist powers" because their assertion of their national interests limits Washington's hegemony.

In other words, Washington does not accept the validity of other countries' interests if those interests are contrary to Washington's interests. So, how does Trump expect to work with Russia and China when he reads a speech that Russia and China seek to "shape a world antithetical to our interests and values."

"Our values" means, of course, Washington's dominance.

Trump begins by honoring the military, police, Homeland Security, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In other words, "America first" means domination by Washington over the citizenry as well as over foreign countries.

Trump then cloaks himself in the American people who "voted to make America great again."

Then Trump's speech picks up the Israel Lobby's line about a bad deal with Iran and asserts that previous administrations tolerated ISIS, when in fact they created it and set in upon Libya and Syria.

Then he attacks environmental protection and complains of illegal aliens, while ignoring the refugees Washington's wars imposed on Europe.

In an era of neoconservative celebration of US world hegemony, Trump accuses his predecessors of losing confidence in America. This is extraordinary. When a country's entire foreign policy is based on the assumption that it is the "exceptional and indispensable country," how is this a loss of confidence? It is massive arrogance and hubris. The problem is not a loss of confidence by the rulers but an overbearing hubris.

Then Trump claims that through him, Americans again rule their nation.

He says that now Washington is serving the citizens. Looking at the tax bill, he must mean that citizens consist of the One Percent.

He next associates making America first with more money for the military.

Then he blames Iran for terrorism, something that Iran lives in fear of, but he does not mention Saudi Arabia's support for terrorism or that of the US military/security complex which encourages terrorism as a weapon against Iran and Russia and as an excuse for its massive budget and power.

Trump then claims credit for the Russian/Syrian defeat of ISIS. It has been proved that ISIS is supported and financed by Washington. Trump's claim is even more ridiculous than the previous claims of the Obama regime that the US defeated National Socialist Germany. Russia, which did defeat Germany, was not invited to the anniversary celebration.

